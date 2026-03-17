HOPE RODE Tells the True Story of Kentucky's Packhorse Librarians — Just in Time for National Library Week

Hope Rode: The Promise of the Packhorse Librarians | Written by Lauren H. Kerstein | Illustrated by Becca Stadtlander Lauren H. Kerstein Becca Stadtlander

Author Lauren H. Kerstein shares the true story of the Packhorse Library Project & the women who risked it all to deliver books on horseback across Appalachia.

Librarians are Literary Warriors, and they should be touted as the heroes they are.” — Lauren H. Kerstein

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At a time when librarians face book bans, censorship battles, and threats to public funding, HOPE RODE: The Promise of the Packhorse Librarians arrives as a powerful reminder of why their work has always mattered. Written by award-winning author Lauren H. Kerstein and illustrated by Kentucky artist Becca Stadtlander, this stunning nonfiction picture book tells the true story of the bold women who delivered books on horseback across Appalachia during the 1930s and 40s — and changed their communities and the world around them forever.

Set against the rugged backdrop of Depression-era Appalachia, HOPE RODE celebrates the literary warriors who braved rough terrain, harsh weather, and exhaustion to usher in a new era of literacy — and reminds us that access to books has never been a given. It is also a rare and long-overdue tribute to Appalachian women as heroes in their own right.

Just in time for National Library Week (April 19 - 25) and School Library Month, HOPE RODE connects a little-known chapter of American history to urgent, present-day conversations about literacy, access to books, and the importance of librarians as community advocates.

Author and psychotherapist Lauren H. Kerstein brings a unique lens to the social-emotional dimensions of librarianship, building trust, showing compassion, and creating belonging through books.

“I grew up in a long line of advocates,” said Kerstein. “That upbringing has led me to tell stories about strong women and how they’ve changed the world. Librarians are Literary Warriors, and they should be touted as the heroes they are.”

“The librarians of the Packhorse Library project not only had to find creative ways to engage the community and gather supplies, but they also needed to connect with their patrons to gain their trust,” Kerstein continued. “This required a high level of intuition and compassion.”

Becca Stadtlander's lush, hand-painted illustrations bring that intuition and compassion to life, illuminating the Packhorse Library project and the enduring power of books and librarians to transform communities.

HOPE RODE will be celebrated in April with a virtual book tour and giveaway, including signed copies of HOPE RODE, a swag pack, and a $30 gift card to the winner’s favorite indie bookstore. For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact The Children's Book Review.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Lauren H. Kerstein is an award-winning author, psychotherapist, creative coach, screenwriter, and New York Times-bestselling ghostwriter. She is the author of the beloved Rosie the Dragon and Charlie picture book series, as well as Home for a While, Remembering Sundays with Grandpa, and now HOPE RODE. Lauren writes both children's books and books in her professional field, and recently released a book on emotion regulation. Her upcoming board books with Creative Publishing Services are scheduled for release in Spring 2026.

A long-time member of SCBWI and 12x12, Lauren is also one of the founders of #ReVISIONweek and serves as a judge with Rate Your Story. Her writing philosophy is grounded in authenticity and purpose: read voraciously, embrace feedback, work hard, be passionate, write courageously, and touch children's hearts. For more information, visit https://laurenkerstein.net/.

ABOUT THE ILLUSTRATOR

Becca Stadtlander is an illustrator and fine artist from Covington, Kentucky — the very state at the heart of HOPE RODE. Inspired by the beauty of everyday objects and lush landscapes, she attended the Maryland Institute College of Art and creates work featured in children's and adult books, editorial publications, stationery, and home décor. She also teaches Painting and Drawing for Governor's School for the Arts in Kentucky. Her Kentucky roots make her an ideal artistic partner for this story. Represented by Bright Group International. More information at https://www.beccastadtlander.com/.

ABOUT THE CHILDREN'S BOOK REVIEW

The Children's Book Review is a trusted resource for parents, educators, and young readers, offering reviews and recommendations of the best books for children of all ages. With a commitment to promoting literacy and fostering a love of reading, The Children's Book Review provides valuable insights and resources for families and educators around the world. For more information, visit https://www.thechildrensbookreview.com/.

HOPE RODE Trailer

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