Royall Elementary School's Meagan Johnson Named State Teacher of the Year Finalist

Meagan Johnson’s journey into special education began long before she stepped into her classroom at Royall Elementary School in Florence. Although she once dreamed simply of becoming a kindergarten teacher, her true calling emerged in high school when she babysat a child with Autism—an experience that ignited her passion for supporting children with unique needs. Today, she is doing just that as she teaches kindergarteners with Intellectual Disabilities, and she has now been named a finalist for South Carolina Teacher of the Year. Meagan has a special interest in language development, and her favorite part of teaching is helping her students communicate. She believes every child deserves a voice and is passionate about making sure each student can be heard. About Meagan Johnson: She holds a special education degree from Clemson University.

Empowers families to effectively utilize communication strategies at home by creating and distributing customized visual aids, communication boards, and instructional American Sign Language videos, alongside providing hands-on assistance with Augmentative and Alternative Communication device setup.

Organizes and facilitates engaging in-house field trips (simulated movie theater experience) and hands-on learning events (Camping Day, Touch-a-Truck) providing accessible, meaningful real-world experiences within a supportive school environment. What they’re saying: “Meagan Johnson shows us what the heart of education truly looks like: seeing the potential in every child and giving each one a voice. Her lifelong passion for supporting students with unique needs shines through in her commitment to language development and communication. Whether through pictures, devices, or sign language, Meagan makes sure every child is heard. Her compassion, skill, and dedication transform her classroom into a place where students grow in confidence, connection, and joy.” – State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver "Being named a Teacher of the Year finalist is an extraordinary honor and a reflection of the passion, talent, and dedication that defines Mrs. Johnson. We are incredibly proud of the impact she makes in the classroom every day and grateful for the difference she has made in the lives of her students and her school community.” – Florence 1 Schools Superintendent Dr. Richard O'Malley