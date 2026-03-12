Nancy G. Brinker and Eric Brinker Leadership Gift Helps Generate $5 Million for Promise Fund at Palm Beach Event

Nancy G. Brinker and Eric Brinker Dariyan Younessi, and Lori and Rodin Younessi David Brodsky and James "Chip" Dipaula

Funds will expand breast and cervical cancer screenings, patient navigation, and follow-up care for women facing barriers to care across South Florida

When we see the lives being changed and the women who are receiving care because of the Promise Fund, we know this work matters.” — Nancy G. Brinker

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Promise Fund recently hosted its annual Major Donor Dinner and Awards Celebration at Club Colette in Palm Beach, bringing together nearly 150 community leaders, philanthropists, and healthcare advocates committed to expanding access to lifesaving breast and cervical cancer care for women across Palm Beach, Broward, and Martin counties.A defining moment of generosity unfolded when global cancer advocate and breast cancer survivor Ambassador Nancy G. Brinker and her son Eric Brinker announced a $1 million commitment to the Promise Fund. Their leadership gift sparked a wave of philanthropy that helped bring the organization’s fundraising total for the season to $5 million in support of its lifesaving mission.The evening opened with a moving performance of the National Anthem by Miss America Cassie Donegan, setting the tone for a celebration rooted in the shared belief that a woman’s income, ZIP code, or access to healthcare should never determine her chance of surviving cancer.Promise Fund Board Member James “Chip” DiPaula, who sponsored the evening’s dinner, welcomed guests and reflected on the organization’s continued growth, including the expansion of breast and cervical cancer screenings and patient navigation services across additional communities in South Florida.One of the evening’s early highlights recognized Dr. Herbert Wertheim, whose $500,000 winning bid for a historic 2025 Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide RR (Serial No. 1) generated significant support for the organization’s screening and navigation programs. The motorcycle had been generously donated by the Younessi family.Promise Fund also presented the inaugural Dariyan Younessi Next Generation Leader in Philanthropy Award to Dariyan Younessi, founder of the student-led initiative Driven by the Promise, launched at Oxbridge Academy to inspire young people to support the organization’s mission. The honor carried special meaning, as the evening coincided with the anniversary of the passing of Younessi’s grandmother, who died of breast cancer before he was born. Accepting the award in her memory, Younessi shared that although he never met her, her story continues to inspire his commitment to helping ensure other families do not experience the same loss.The Daniel E. Ponton Excellence in Community Service Award was presented by Nicki Harris to Yvonne and Nasser Kazeminy, recognized for their extraordinary philanthropic leadership and longstanding commitment to strengthening healthcare access within the community.The program also included a tribute honoring the legacy of the late Irwin Levy, generously sponsored by Ellen Levy alongside Stacey and Mark Levy, longtime supporters of Promise Fund’s bridge lighting tradition. In past years, the initiative illuminated Palm Beach’s Royal Park Bridge in pink to raise awareness of the Promise Fund and the importance of early detection in the fight against women’s cancers.Later in the evening, the Betty Ford Trailblazer Award was presented posthumously by Susan Ford Bales, daughter of former First Lady Betty Ford, to Dr. Michael Zinner, founding CEO and Executive Medical Director of the Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Health South Florida. A renowned surgical oncologist and visionary healthcare leader, Dr. Zinner played a pivotal role in advancing cancer care in South Florida and was a strong supporter of the Promise Fund’s work to expand access to screenings and treatment. The award was accepted on behalf of Baptist Health by Joe Natoli, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer.During the program, Ambassador Nancy G. Brinker returned to the stage alongside her son Eric Brinker to announce a $1 million commitment from the Goodman-Brinker Family Foundation in honor of her parents, Ellie and Marvin Goodman, and her sister, Susan Goodman Komen.“This mission has always been deeply personal for our family,” Brinker said. “When we see the lives being changed and the women who are receiving care because of the Promise Fund, we know this work matters. Our hope is that this gift helps ensure that more mothers, daughters, and sisters can live long, healthy lives.”The announcement sparked an outpouring of additional support during the evening’s Call to the Heart moment, with leadership commitments of $100,000 from Michele and Howard Kessler, David Brodsky, and James “Chip” DiPaula. By the conclusion of the appeal, the room had collectively raised $501,000 in additional contributions.In a powerful closing gesture, Dr. Herbert Wertheim stood and announced that he would match the $1 million commitment made earlier by Nancy and Eric Brinker, bringing guests to their feet and underscoring the extraordinary generosity that defined the evening.Guests concluded the celebration with dessert and a live performance by Broadway stars celebrating “50 Years of Rock & Roll,” underwritten by Yvonne and Nasser Kazeminy, providing a memorable finale to the evening.Event sponsors included James “Chip” DiPaula, Heritage Auctions, Brioni Palm Beach, the Morton and Grace Bender Family, Bernstein Private Wealth Management, Sweeter Collective, Hologic, Baptist Health Cancer Care, Quantum Foundation, and Braman Motorcars.Proceeds from the evening support Promise Fund’s efforts to expand access to breast and cervical cancer screenings, diagnostics, and treatment navigation, helping ensure that women receive care earlier, when it is most effective.About Promise FundPromise Fund’s mission is to increase survivorship from breast and cervical cancer by providing guided support and access to screenings, early detection, treatment, and care. Founded in 2018 by Ambassador Nancy G. Brinker and community leaders, the organization serves women across Palm Beach, Broward, and Martin counties.Through education and outreach, Promise Fund has engaged more than 125,000 women in South Florida, including over 20,000 who have received screenings and 271 women who have received cancer treatment.To learn more, visit thepromisefund.org or follow the organization on Instagram @thepromisefund and Facebook @PromiseFundofFL.

