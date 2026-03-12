DiaGen AI Inc. Appoints Life Sciences and AI Expert Aditya Tallapragada to Advisory Board

Appointment brings deep life sciences, clinical, & global market expertise to DiaGen as it scales its AI-driven drug discovery tools and platform abroad.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DiaGen AI Inc. (“DiaGen”), a Vancouver-based AI-driven tech-bio company building proprietary tools for small molecule and peptide discovery, today announced the appointment of Aditya Tallapragada to its Advisory Board. The appointment strengthens DiaGen’s strategic advisory capabilities as the company continues to expand its AI-powered drug discovery and longevity tools and platform.Aditya is the President of AKT Health Inc., where he leads healthcare and technology strategy for biopharma, biotech, and digital health clients across global markets. With over 15 years of experience spanning healthcare AI, clinical research, regulatory affairs, and digital transformation, he has built a career at the intersection of life sciences and emerging technology — helping organizations translate complex innovations into measurable clinical and commercial outcomes.Throughout his career, Aditya has managed health economics and outcomes research (HEOR), KOL engagement strategies, and clinical development programs including oncology Phase II and III studies for pharmaceutical clients across East Asia and international markets. This deep foundation in clinical research and regulatory strategy gives him a unique perspective on how AI-driven tools must integrate with real-world pharmaceutical workflows to deliver practical value.A multilingual and multicultural leader operating across the United States, Japan, the UAE, and Singapore, Aditya brings an expansive global network that spans biopharma, healthcare technology, clinical research, and investment communities. Through AKT Health, he has established strategic partnerships and convened industry leaders through initiatives such as the Decentralized Clinical Trials (DCT) Quarterly Series in Tokyo and Boston, the Global Virtual Healthcare Summit, and advisory engagements with healthcare startups and enterprises worldwide.“What excites me most about DiaGen is the caliber of the science behind their platform and the scale of the opportunity ahead,” said Aditya. “Generative AI is fundamentally reshaping how we approach drug discovery, and DiaGen is building the tools that will define the next generation of molecular design and peptide development. I look forward to contributing to the company’s strategic growth and helping expand its reach across global healthcare and biotech markets beginning in the pacific rim and now the UAE. The potential for deeper collaboration between our teams is significant, and I’m excited about what we can build together.”Brian D. Keane, Chairman and CEO of DiaGen AI, commented: “We are thrilled to welcome Aditya to our Advisory Board. His rare combination of hands-on clinical development experience, healthcare AI leadership, and a truly global professional network makes him exactly the kind of strategic advisor we need as DiaGen enters its next phase of growth. Aditya understands both the science and the business of healthcare innovation, and his track record of building cross-border partnerships will be invaluable as we scale our platform and expand into new markets, especially in the UAE as we will continue our efforts after previous recognition in the regionIn his advisory capacity, Aditya will provide strategic counsel on healthcare AI market development, partnership origination, capital strategy, and global expansion — drawing on his extensive experience working with pharmaceutical companies, clinical research organizations, healthcare technology startups, and institutional investors across four continents.Finally, the DiaGen board of directors reports the departure of Alexandra (“Ali”) Urman from their advisory board.For more information, please reach out to us at IR@diagen.ai or info@akthealth.comOr, please visit www.diagen.ai and www.akthealth.com Contact:Brian D. KeaneChairman and CEOEmail: Brian@diagen.aiAbout DiaGen AI Inc.Headquartered in Vancouver, DiaGen AI Inc. is developing a diverse pipeline of AI-powered tools for small molecule and peptide discovery, diagnostics, and delivery. Using its proprietary generative AI engine, DiaGen aims to de-risk, accelerate, and create value across the global traditional drug discovery sector, advancing precision medicine and impacting global human longevity. DiaGen’s research has been accepted at NeurIPS, the premier machine learning conference, and the company is a graduate of the Creative Destruction Lab at the University of Washington. For more information, visit www.diagen.ai About AKT Health Inc.AKT Health Inc. is a healthcare and technology firm that helps biopharma companies accelerate data-driven digital transformation across clinical, commercial, and medical operations. 