Two Joints Surf Co. Rides the Wave Into New Ownership in Creative-Led Deal Brokered by Website Closers

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two Joints Surf Co ., the unapologetically bold and irreverent coastal lifestyle brand known for its surf-inspired apparel and “good vibes only” ethos, has found a new partnership in another successful transaction brokered by Website Closers , the world’s largest Tech & Internet business brokerage.The deal was expertly managed by senior broker Justin Harris, connecting owner Nicholas Pell with visionary Rob Tait in a transaction centered around creativity, culture, and growth potential.Launched in 2021 by Nicholas Pell of Last Call Media, Two Joints Surf Co. has built a loyal following by fusing beach culture, nostalgic graphics, music references, and offbeat humor into a growing line of apparel and lifestyle goods. With its graphic tees, hoodies, tanks, hats, and accessories, the brand has quickly made a name for itself as more than a clothing label—it’s a vibe, a statement, and a community.A Brand with Personality—and a PurposeWith a distinct aesthetic described by owner Nicholas Pell as “the mixtape you find in your grandma’s attic—wildly unexpected,” Two Joints has carved a niche at the intersection of surf culture, counterculture, and creativity.It's a brand with a personality as vivid as the waves that inspire it—and now, it enters a new chapter with an owner who sees its cultural relevance and expansion potential.“Two Joints was built on passion, irreverence, and a deep love for the coast—and I knew it needed new blood who respected that DNA,” said Nicholas Pell, founder of the brand. “Justin Harris and Website Closers made the entire process seamless. Rob is exactly the right person to help bring fresh energy to this growing movement.”Brokered with Creative VisionJustin Harris, the experienced Website Closers broker who closed the deal, emphasized the brand’s unique appeal and the importance of finding a strategic partner with the right creative mind.“Two Joints Surf Co. isn’t just selling apparel—it’s selling identity,” said Harris. “That’s what made this deal so exciting. Rob Tait immediately saw the cultural value in what Nicholas created. This wasn’t just a merging of assets—it was a carefully planned creative and strategic partnership.”With its bold aesthetic, loyal customer base, and increasingly recognized brand voice, Two Joints Surf Co. is primed for expansion. With the addition of Rob Tait, the brand looks to scale its online presence, expand its product lines, and deepen its community-building efforts—all while preserving the laid-back, disruptive soul that earned it a devoted following.“The moment I saw Two Joints, I knew it had something special—raw creativity, cultural edge, and a voice that cuts through the noise,” said Rob. “Nicholas and I are going to continue to build on what the brand has created and take this ride to the next level. There’s a huge audience out there looking for something this raw and real.”With this sale, Two Joints Surf Co. is expected to continue serving its loyal patrons as well as its new customers with the same vibe and quality the brand is known for.Congratulations to everyone involved in this successful transition!Justin Harris205-222-7099ABOUT WEBSITE CLOSERSAs the world’s largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce, Amazon, and other Digital companies.

