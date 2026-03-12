Würkin Stiffs, the Collar-Stay Pioneer Featured on Shark Tank, Works Its Way To New Ownership Through Website Closers

Conquering the Sale of Your Business

Würkin Stiffs, the iconic men’s accessories brand known for reinventing the modern collar stay, has been successfully acquired in a quiet but successful...

Würkin Stiffs has always been about solving a simple problem with innovation and style.” — said Jonathan Boos, founder and seller of the brand.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Würkin Stiffs , the iconic men’s accessories brand known for reinventing the modern collar stay, has been successfully acquired in a quiet but successful transaction brokered by Paul Vartanian of Website Closers , the world’s largest Tech & Internet business brokerage. This deal marks an exciting new chapter for the brand that began with a single innovation and grew into a nationally recognized name worn by millions of sharply dressed men.Founded by Jonathan Boos, Würkin Stiffs disrupted the status quo of men’s fashion with its patented Power Stays—magnetic collar stays made of German surgical steel and rare-earth magnets that keep shirt collars crisp and polished all day. The product line expanded over the years, catering to every shirt style from formal to casual.From humble beginnings selling out of the trunk of his car to national exposure through Shark Tank, where the brand secured investments from Barbara Corcoran and Daymond John, Jonathan has led Würkin Stiffs with bold vision and entrepreneurial grit. Today, the products are sold in major department stores, including Nordstrom, Macy’s, Dillard’s, and Von Maur, and have earned a loyal customer base of over three million wearers.“Würkin Stiffs has always been about solving a simple problem with innovation and style,” said Jonathan Boos, founder and seller of the brand. “Building this business from the ground up has been the journey of a lifetime, and I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished through the years.”“Jonathan built a magnetic brand—literally and figuratively,” said Paul Vartanian, the broker who closed the deal. “Würkin Stiffs combines product ingenuity, a loyal customer base, and retail presence that made this an attractive acquisition. It was an honor to represent a company that truly reshaped a category in men’s fashion.”This acquisition not only marks the next phase for Würkin Stiffs, but also reinforces the lasting impact of founder-led innovation in the apparel accessories space. With its foundation built on originality, quality, and a touch of irreverent charm, the brand is poised to expand under new ownership while staying true to its core mission: empowering men to look sharp and feel confident—one collar at a time.Congratulations to Website Closers and all the parties involved in this wonderful transition!Best Florida Business Broker Contact Paul Vartanian401-529-8899pvartanian@websiteclosers.comABOUT WEBSITE CLOSERSAs the world’s largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce, Amazon, and other Digital companies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.