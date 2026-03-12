Octave Holdings & Investments and Vantico Investments Purchase Two Acquisitions for $52M to Launch The OVA Fund

The HUB @ Nexton Towne Square_HomeSense_Marshalls Towne Square_US Chef'Store

ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Octave Holdings & Investments (Octave) and Vantico Investments (Vantico) are pleased to announce the first two acquisitions under their recently launched Octave Vantico Alliance Fund I (OVA I) - Towne Square, a value-add grocery-anchored power center in Roanoke, Virginia and The HUB, a medical office development located in Summerville, South Carolina. These acquisitions highlight the fund’s strategic focus on acquiring a combination of fundamentally strong commercial retail real estate assets and medical office buildings, providing strong cashflows, combined with capital appreciation.Towne Square, a 299,134 square foot grocery-anchored power center, is located at 1445 Towne Square Boulevard NW in Roanoke, Virginia. The property is currently 92% occupied and anchored by a strong lineup national tenants including Marshalls, Academy Sports, Ross, HomeSense, US Foods Chef’Store, Petco, and Five Below. The center is further supported by its prominent shadow-anchors including Kroger, Sam’s Club, BJ’s Wholesale, Aldi and Lowe’s, which collectively drive significant traffic to the area. The property attracts more than 5.3 million visits annually, making it the most visited retail center within a 30-mile radius. Recent leasing momentum includes Academy Sports, HomeSense and US Foods Chef’Store, reinforcing the center’s position as a dominant retail destination within the Roanoke market.The HUB, located in Summerville, South Carolina, is a newly developed 11,680 square foot medical office condominium strategically positioned within one of the fastest-growing communities in the Southeast. It is a highly visible development located in the award winning Nexton master-planned community. The HUB is designed to integrate medical office, professional office, retail, and restaurant uses. With direct access to walkable amenities, and an established residential base, The HUB offers a strategic location for healthcare providers seeking accessibility, visibility, and long-term stability. Phase I is fully leased, and Phase II is currently under construction with up to 43,675 square feet available for sale or lease."The acquisition of Towne Square Center in Virginia marks the inaugural transaction for OVA I and begins our strategy of acquiring high quality grocery-anchored and shadow-anchored retail centers,” said Zia Rahmen, Octave’s Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer. “In addition, the acquisition of The HUB Medical Center in South Carolina, one of the fastest-growing states in the U.S., further advances our focus on investing in essential-service and healthcare-oriented assets located in high-growth markets. These two acquisitions establish the foundation of OVA I’s portfolio and reinforce our strategy of building a diversified portfolio of resilient, income-producing properties."“We are thrilled to start off the year with a value-add grocery-anchored center with strong performing national tenants,” said Scott Henard, EVP & Director of Transactions for Octave. “We are looking forward to enhancing the center with planned capital expenditures and leasing up the 6 vacancies and former Party City box to create additional value for our investors.”“The acquisition of The HUB represents an important milestone for our team, as it marks our first dedicated medical office building location in South Carolina,” said Dr.Hesham Baky, Co-Founder of Vantico Investments. “This investment along with the acquisition of Towne Square align perfectly with our broader OVA strategy of acquiring a combination necessity-based retail centers and medical office buildings in strong, growing communities. Assets like The HUB and Towne Square provide essential services that remain resilient across economic cycles while creating long-term value for our investors and the communities we serve.”Together, these acquisitions underscore OVA’s broader strategy of building a diversified national portfolio of grocery-anchored and shadow-anchored retail centers, essential retail assets, and healthcare-focused commercial real estate in high-growth markets across the United States.About The OVA FundOVA is a strategic partnership between Octave Holdings & Investments and Vantico Investments delivering stable, scalable, and recession-resilient returns. OVA targets essential necessity-based retail centers along with medical office centers that meet everyday community needs and drive defensive, long-term performance. By leveraging Octave’s real estate acumen with Vantico’s healthcare and private equity expertise, OVA offers a unique opportunity for sustained growth and consistent value creation.About Octave Holdings & InvestmentsOctave Holdings & Investments is a privately held real estate investment firm focused on acquiring and operating commercial real estate assets across the United States. The firm specializes in grocery-anchored and shadow-anchored retail centers, with a strategy centered on capital preservation, predictable income generation, and long-term value creation for investors. Octave Holdings and Investments, LLC is a privately held real estate investment company that owns, operates, and manages, a portfolio of over 50 commercial real estate assets in fifteen states valued at approximately $1 Billion. Its mission is to empower individuals and institutions to achieve financial freedom through strategic investments in tangible commercial real estate assets. Octave is dedicated to creating sustainable passive income streams while fostering transparency and trust. Its innovative platform is designed to provide clear insights and seamless management of your investments, ensuring that our clients can confidently navigate their financial journeys.About Vantico InvestmentsVantico Investments is a privately held global investment firm that takes an operator-led approach to investing, combining real-world execution experience with disciplined, long-term strategy. Partnering with high-net-worth families and institutional investors, the firm focuses on U.S. real estate, healthcare, and private equity, leveraging deep operational insight to create durable, long-term value.

