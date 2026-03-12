Golden, Colorado Invites Visitors to 'Bring Your Best Friend' After Record Goldens in Golden Turnout

Beloved event draws 16,000 people and 5,500 dogs from around the world

GOLDEN, CO, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following a record-breaking turnout at Goldens in Golden 2026, Golden, Colorado is inviting visitors to experience the town’s welcoming spirit for travelers and their four-legged companions throughout the winter, spring, and beyond.The beloved annual event, recognized as the world’s largest unofficial gathering of Golden Retrievers, brought an estimated 16,000 people and 5,500 dogs to Golden on February 7, an extraordinary turnout for a city of roughly 20,000 residents. The event also drew participants from 44 states and several countries, including Canada, Australia, New Zealand, England, France, Turkey, Taiwan and Argentina. Visit Golden has leaned into the momentum of Goldens in Golden with a campaign encouraging travelers to “bring your best friend to Golden—whether they have two legs or four.”“Goldens in Golden is a celebration of the special bond people share with their dogs, and it also highlights what makes Golden such a welcoming place to visit any time of year,” said Meredith Ritchie, community engagement and communications director for the City of Golden. “Whether visiting for an event, a weekend getaway, or a day exploring the foothills, we invite everyone to bring their best friend to Golden—whether they have two legs or four.”A Destination for Dogs and the People Who Love ThemGolden has embraced its reputation as a mountain town that warmly welcomes dogs, offering visitors and their pups many ways to explore the city’s culture and history together. Foothills Art Center, located in the historic Astor House, welcomes well-behaved dogs inside its galleries. At Golden History Park, visitors and their dogs can walk around an 1800s homestead park, while Golden History Tours allows leashed dogs to join historic walking tours through downtown.Dogs are also welcome at many Golden shops and restaurant patios, where water bowls, treats, and even occasional ‘dog menus’ are available upon request for visiting pups. Another welcoming spot for dogs is the beer gardens at Golden’s craft breweries, often bustling with locals and their pups enjoying the relaxed, laid-back scene. You can turn any Golden visit into an overnight adventure as nearly all hotels in and around Golden offer pet-friendly accommodations.Happy Trails for Hikers & HoundsGolden is a mecca for hikers—and their hounds. Leashed dogs are welcome along Clear Creek and its scenic trail system, as well as on popular trails such as North and South Table Mountain. For a more challenging outing, visitors can explore Mount Galbraith Park, while nearby Golden Gate Canyon State Park offers additional opportunities for hiking with dogs.Leashed dogs are also allowed on the Triceratops Trail, a 1.5-mile gravel hiking trail that winds between large, vertical walls of sandstone and into reclaimed clay pits. Along the trail are several stops highlighting tracks and traces of dinosaurs, birds, mammals, and insects.Whether on the trail or in town, visitors are encouraged to recreate responsibly by keeping dogs on leash where required, picking up and packing out waste, and respecting wildlife and other trail users. Pet owners should also observe seasonal wildlife protections and trail closures that help support the long-term health of the region’s ecosystems, such as the current Lookout Mountain Preserve’s current trail system closure through April.Check out visitgolden.com for more information about visiting Golden with your best friend—whether they have two legs or four. The site also features vacation ideas and a full list of seasonal events. Details for the 2027 Goldens in Golden event, including the official date announcement, will be released in the coming weeks.About Visit Golden: Visit Golden is the tourism and visitor marketing program for the City of Golden, Colorado. The program promotes sustainable visitation and community vitality through initiatives that support local businesses and showcase the city’s historic charm, vibrant culture, and outdoor recreation opportunities. Learn more at visitgolden.com.

