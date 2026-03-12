MorningCoach® Founder JB Glossinger Reaches Episode 6,000 with New Book and Professional Operating System

Get It Done - NOW!

fter 21 years and 6,000 daily episodes, JB Glossinger releases "Get It Done NOW!" and launches the MorningCoach® Companion.

The mission has never changed: help people align their daily actions with who they're becoming. Episode 6,000 is proof that showing up every day works.” — JB Glossinger

LAPORTE, IN, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JB Glossinger, founder of MorningCoach® , celebrates a milestone few creators in any medium have achieved: the 6,000th episode of the MorningCoachpodcast. Since 2005, Glossinger has delivered a new episode every single day, building one of the longest-running daily personal development shows in podcasting history. To mark the occasion, Glossinger is releasing his new book, Get It Done NOW! How to Align Who You’re Becoming with What You’re Doing Every Day, and announcing the MorningCoach Companion, a life operating system designed to bring his methodology to life through technology.21 Years of Daily CoachingWhen Glossinger launched MorningCoachin 2005, podcasting was still in its infancy. While most shows come and go within their first year, MorningCoachhas endured for over two decades, delivering daily content focused on helping professionals build intentional, productive lives. The show has attracted a dedicated global community of entrepreneurs, executives, and high-performers who start their mornings with Glossinger’s coaching.“When I recorded Episode 1, I had no idea it would become a 21-year journey,” said Glossinger. “But the mission has never changed: help people wake up with purpose and align their daily actions with who they’re becoming. Episode 6,000 isn’t an ending — it’s proof that showing up every day works. That’s exactly what I teach.”A New Book: Get It Done NOW!Releasing alongside Episode 6,000, Get It Done NOW! distills Glossinger’s 21 years of coaching into a practical system for personal and professional growth. The book introduces a step-by-step framework for defining your mission, setting values-driven goals, and building a daily practice that turns intention into results. It is available on Amazon in paperback and Kindle formats.“This book is the complete system,” said Glossinger. “It’s everything I’ve learned from coaching thousands of people over two decades, organized into a process anyone can follow. If you do the work in this book, your life will change.”Introducing MorningCoach CompanionAlongside the book and the milestone episode, Glossinger is announcing MorningCoachCompanion, a new life operating system that brings the MorningCoachmethodology into a personalized daily experience. The Companion system helps members define their mission and values, set and track quarterly goals, manage projects and tasks, build a digital dream board, and receive AI-generated daily coaching based on their own data — not generic advice.“The book gives you the system. The Companion is your life operating system,” said Glossinger. “Imagine opening your life operating system every morning and seeing exactly what to focus on today based on your goals, your projects, and your progress. That’s what we’ve built.”MorningCoachCompanion is currently in beta and will be available as an add-on to MorningCoachmembership plans. More information is available at morningcoach.com.About MorningCoachFounded in 2005 by JB Glossinger, MorningCoachis a personal development platform that helps professionals build intentional, productive lives through daily coaching, community, and structured planning systems. With over 6,000 episodes and a global membership community, MorningCoachhas been a trusted resource for entrepreneurs, executives, and high-performers for more than two decades. MorningCoachoffers Discovery, Freedom, and Companion membership tiers, as well as group coaching and live retreat experiences. Learn more at morningcoach.com.About JB GlossingerJB Glossinger, MBA, PhD, is a personal development coach, author, speaker, and the founder of MorningCoach. He has dedicated over two decades to helping people align their daily actions with their long-term vision. His coaching methodology, now captured in the book Get It Done NOW!, combines goal-setting, values-based planning, and a belt-progression system inspired by martial arts to create lasting behavioral change. Glossinger is based in LaPorte, Indiana and coaches a global community of professionals.###Editor’s Note: High-resolution book cover artwork, author headshots, and interview requests are available by contacting info@morningcoach.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.