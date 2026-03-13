Michael Reichstein, Former Daimler Truck North America CISO Joins TANDMM as Executive Security Strategist

Strategic appointment reinforces TANDMM’s commitment to protecting critical infrastructure and public service organizations from evolving cyber threats.

As IT and OT converge, organizations need mechanisms that go beyond software policy. I look forward to supporting the company’s growth and client impact, said Reichstein.” — Michael Reichstein

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TANDMM Inc., an operational resilience company protecting critical infrastructure through physical network control and accelerated data recovery, today announced that Michael Reichstein, former Chief Information Security Officer for Daimler Truck North America, has joined as Executive Security Strategist.Michael brings more than 25 years of global cybersecurity leadership experience across large-scale industrial and enterprise environments. At Daimler Truck North America, he led cybersecurity strategy spanning manufacturing operations, corporate IT, and complex supply chain environments where security failures carry direct operational and financial consequences.His experience bridges enterprise IT and operational technology, including distributed plants, legacy control systems, vendor access pathways, and converged IT/OT environments.As Executive Security Strategist, Michael will advise TANDMM and its clients on executive-level risk alignment, governance, and the integration of hardware-enforced network isolation into modern resilience programs. He will support strategic customer engagements across critical infrastructure sectors and strengthen board-level security narratives tied to operational continuity.“Michael has operated where security decisions directly affect production and executive accountability,” said Evan Lee, Founder and CEO of TANDMM. “He understands the operational realities of industrial environments, and his experience strengthens our ability to support complex enterprises and infrastructure operators.”“TANDMM is addressing a foundational challenge in high-consequence environments: control over connectivity,” said Reichstein. “As IT and OT converge, organizations need mechanisms that go beyond software policy. I look forward to supporting the company’s growth and client impact.”About TANDMMHeadquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, TANDMM Inc. focuses on enforceable network control and accelerated encrypted data movement for critical infrastructure and mission environments.

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