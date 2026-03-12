UAE Ministry of Interior Champions Women's Role in Global Policing

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --The Ministry of Interior of the United Arab Emirates successfully organized a side event at the headquarters of the United Nations in New York on the sidelines of the Commission on the Status of Women. Held despite the complex and challenging situation currently unfolding in the Middle East, the event demonstrated the UAE’s firm commitment to multilateral dialogue and to advancing the international agenda on women, peace, and security.The gathering brought together senior officials and representatives from a number of countries and international organizations to highlight global initiatives supporting women’s roles in policing, peacekeeping and security.The event reaffirmed ongoing international efforts to empower women and strengthen their participation in the policing and security sectors. It also served as a platform for exchanging expertise and sharing best practices for developing gender-responsive policies and initiatives, underscoring the growing global consensus that meaningful inclusion of women in law-enforcement institutions is essential to building safer and more resilient communities.“This important side event demonstrates that, even in times of heightened global tension, multilateral cooperation on women, peace, and security must continue - and must intensify,” said Colonel Dana Humaid, Director General of the International Affairs Bureau at the UAE Ministry of Interior. “The UAE is committed to translating commitments into action: expanding recruitment and leadership pathways for women in policing, mainstreaming gender in operational practice, and sharing practical tools so countries can implement gender-responsive reforms effectively.”Gender-responsive policing strengthens operational effectiveness and builds public trust; it is essential for the advancement of policing, not optional. International networks and cooperation create the structures needed to turn policy into measurable progress on recruitment, retention, and accountability.A key outcome of the event was the United Arab Emirates’ formal announcement of its accession to the High-Level Network on Gender-Responsive Policing and Women. This milestone reflects the UAE’s enduring commitment to advancing women’s empowerment and strengthening their presence in policing through sustained international cooperation and knowledge exchange.By joining this network, the UAE reaffirms its commitment to supporting and advancing international peacekeeping efforts across different regions of the world, while further consolidates its standing as an active contributor to global efforts aimed at integrating gender perspectives into law-enforcement frameworks and institutional reform.The UAE Ministry of Interior is the national authority responsible for maintaining public security, safety, and upholding the rule of law in the United Arab Emirates. The Ministry promotes inclusive policing and supports the role of women across the police sector.***END***Media contactCommunications Office, UAE Ministry of InteriorEmail: pad@moi.gov.ae

