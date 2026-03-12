Walk By Faith With God As Your Compass Chronicles a Life of Purpose, Perseverance, and Unshakable Faith

MN, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Books to Life Marketing proudly presents Walk By Faith With God As Your Compass by Debra Lee Kristian Fader , a powerful Christian memoir that traces an extraordinary life marked by global success, profound surrender, and unwavering faith in God as the ultimate guide.Once a celebrated performer in the live entertainment industry, Debra Lee Kristian Fader graced the stages of Las Vegas, Atlantic City, the Caribbean Islands, and luxury cruise ships around the world. With Los Angeles as her home base and dreams of a flourishing recording, film, and commercial career, her future appeared limitless. Yet after deep prayer and spiritual discernment, Debra Lee made a life-altering decision—to follow where God was leading her.She packed up her life and returned to Minnesota, embracing a new calling as a radio broadcaster and worship director. With God as her full-time Compass, her life overflowed with gratitude, faith, and blessings—until one morning, when she literally fell out of bed, unable to walk.In Walk By Faith With God As Your Compass, Debra Lee courageously shares her journey through a seven-year struggle to receive a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis—a delay that allowed the disease to progress and dramatically alter her mobility. The woman who once sang and danced across countless stages now required walking aids and assistance. Still, she refused to surrender."This journey is about reaching for the big brass ring, going beyond what seems possible, and ultimately taking hold of God as your Compass," says Kristian Fader.Rather than focusing on loss, the memoir illuminates resilience, faith, and divine purpose. Through mountaintops and valleys alike, Debra Lee offers readers both inspiration and practical spiritual insights, reminding them that even in life’s most unexpected detours, God’s direction remains constant.About the AuthorDebra Lee Kristian Fader is an internationally awarded entertainer, author, ordained chaplain, and community leader whose life reflects both extraordinary achievement and extraordinary faith. She has performed principal roles in major American musicals across the United States and Canada, headlined for Norwegian Cruise Line, Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean Cruise Line (now Disney Cruise Line), starred as the featured vocalist at the iconic Lido de Paris in Las Vegas, and appeared in films, commercials, and cable television programs.From 2010 to 2018, Debra Lee served as Mayor of Montevideo, Minnesota, and as Vice President of the Minnesota Mayors Association. She is the host of the award-winning PTWWN-TV show Queen of Kindness and the founder of two nonprofit organizations—Queen of Kindness and Kindness Alliances—where she currently serves as President.Debra Lee is a co-author of two Amazon best-selling books alongside Jack Canfield and Lisa Nichols and is the Winner of the International Impact Book Awards for Best Christian Memoir (2025–2026), a Finalist for Author of the Year (2025), and a Nominee for Author of the Year (2026). She is also a proud member of the Academy of Best Selling Authors.Book Details• Title: Walk By Faith With God As Your Compass• Author: Debra Lee Kristian Fader• Genre: Autobiography / Christian Memoir / Faith Memoir• ISBN: 978-1778837418• Formats: Hardcover, Paperback, Kindle, Audiobook• Purchase Links: https://a.co/d/0EJGJGt Media & EventsDebra Lee Kristian Fader was recently featured on The Chris Voss Show, where she discussed her memoir, her faith-driven journey, and the message of perseverance woven throughout Walk By Faith With God As Your Compass. You can watch the interview here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zCFn1Wugs-w She also has an upcoming radio interview with Kate Delaney on America Tonight with Kate Delaney, where she will continue sharing insights from her book, her spiritual journey, and the powerful message of trusting God’s guidance through life’s challenges.Connect With the Author

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.