Titan Verses Launches National Online Singing Competition for Emerging Artists

Calling All Singers… Your Time is Your Movement… Join Titan Verses” — Aaron Jackson (President)

QUEENS VILLAGE, NY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Titan Verses, a New York City–based online music competition platform focused on independent talent, has opened registration for a national online singing competition designed for emerging vocalists across the United States.The competition will feature up to 128 available contestant slots, with participants competing in a bracket-style format. Artists will advance through rounds based on fan voting conducted on the Titan Verses platform.Registration is currently open and will close on April 24, 2026, with the official competition scheduled to begin on April 25, 2026.The initiative aims to provide independent artists with an opportunity to showcase their work in an online environment while building audiences and engaging directly with supporters. Titan Verses allows artists including singers, hip-hop performers, poets, and musicians to submit video performances and receive fan feedback through a digital voting system.“As music discovery increasingly moves online, many independent artists are searching for platforms that allow them to reach audiences and build communities,” said Aaron Jackson, founder of Titan Verses. “Titan Verses was created so artists can pursue the goal of Living Off Our Talents (LOOT) by gaining exposure and developing fan support.”Competition Prize PackagesThe competition will award several prize packages to top-performing contestants.First Place Prize Package (approximate value $2,500) includes:• $500 cash prize• Four hours of VIP security driver services with an SUV in New York City provided by VIP Security Transports• Ten hours of professional recording studio time at Black Magic Studios NYC https://www instagram .com/blackmagicnyc/• Opportunity to complete a professionally produced single with music producer Hassan ShariffNote: Artists must be present in New York City to utilize the studio recording time.Second Place Prize• $250 cash prize• One complimentary music beat from producer Blu Diaz https://www.instagram.com/blu_diaz80/ Prize details for third and fourth place winners, as well as additional merchandise packages, are available on the Titan Verses website.Artists interested in participating can register and submit performance videos at:Once accepted into the competition, contestants can invite supporters to vote on their performances through the platform’s digital voting system. Votes are counted using a unit called a “Mic,” where each Mic represents one vote.Social MediaTikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@titanverses YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TitanVerses Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/titanversesofficial/ About Titan VersesTitan Verses is a New York City–based online music competition platform that hosts digital tournaments for emerging artists. The platform supports independent musicians, singers, hip-hop performers, poets, and instrumentalists by providing opportunities for audience engagement, exposure, and community participation through fan voting and online performance competitions.

