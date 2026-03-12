Jaime Morley, DMSc, PA-C, Received a Doctor of Medical Science from ATSU-ASHS

Jaime Morley, DMSc, PA-C completed the Clinical/Professional track as part of the DMSc degree.

MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Pediatric Orthopedic Center, alongside the dean and faculty of A.T. Still University, are proud to announce that Jaime Morley, DMSc, PA-C, one of fewer than 3% of physician assistants who have pursued a doctoral degree, graduated with a Doctor of Medical Science (DMSc) degree from A.T. Still University’s Arizona School of Health Sciences (ATSU-ASHS) on December 14, 2025.Jaime Morley, DMSc, PA-C completed the Clinical/Professional track as part of the DMSc degree. All DMSc graduates are required to complete a Capstone project. Morley’s Capstone project was titled “Mental Health Implications of Adolescent Athletes Undergoing Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Reconstruction: A Scoping Review.” Her iPOS e-poster on the same topic was accepted by the Pediatric Orthopaedic Society of North America (POSNA) and presented at this year’s conference.“We are incredibly proud of our graduates. PAs earning their DMSc degrees are well prepared for the challenges in today’s healthcare system,” said Dr. Randy Danielsen, Professor and Director of the DMSc program.“Jaime’s achievement distinguishes her from other PAs and reflects a deep commitment to advancing patient care and clinical leadership,” said Mark Rieger, MD, FAAOS, founding partner and senior physician at The Pediatric Orthopedic Center. “As a physician assistant earning a Doctor of Medical Science, Jaime brings advanced training in evidence-based practice, systems thinking, and healthcare innovation. That expertise strengthens not only our practice, but the quality of care available to the children and families we serve.”For more information on Jaime’s experience, current work, and pediatric orthopedic interests, please visit: https://pediatricorthopedics.com/doctors/jaime-morley/ About The Pediatric Orthopedic Center:The Pediatric Orthopedic Center is the premier hub for pediatric orthopedics in New Jersey, with three offices throughout northern NJ, seven board-certified or board-eligible pediatric orthopedic surgeons, two pediatric-trained foot and ankle specialists, and a pediatric orthopedic-trained physician assistant, Jaime Morley, DMSc, PA-C. For over 30 years, the practice has been a leader in pediatric orthopedics and is the largest and most award-winning pediatric orthopedic practice in the tri-state area.The team’s experts are regularly cited by regional publications as top doctors, hold teaching positions at respected medical schools, contribute to peer-reviewed journals, and are sought-after speakers nationwide. Their combined experience and training make the practice one of the most comprehensive pediatric orthopedic centers in the region, with a shared dedication to improving the health and lives of children and families.About A.T. Still University:Established in 1892 by A.T. Still, DO, the founder of osteopathy, A.T. Still University began as the nation’s first college of osteopathic medicine and has evolved into a leading university of health sciences comprised of six colleges/schools on two campuses (Arizona and Missouri) and online. Today, we offer master’s and doctorate degrees in athletic training, audiology, health administration, health education, health sciences, occupational therapy, physician assistants, physical therapy, dental medicine, and osteopathic medicine.

