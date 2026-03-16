InStep Health® Launches Smart Sequences™ to Turn Real-World Clinical Signals into Next Best Action at Scale

Clinically triggered sequencing helps brands own the clinical moment—high-intensity, cross-channel outreach that drives measurable HCP engagement.

Smart Sequences puts brands inside the Point of Care decision—triggered by real clinical signals and coordinated across channels—so the right message hits the right workflow at the right time.” — Nathan Lucht, CEO

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- InStep Health today announced the official market launch of Smart Sequences™, the strategic evolution of its Next Best Action (NBA) solution designed to help life science brands engage healthcare professionals precisely when treatment decisions are being made. Smart Sequences activate when key clinical events occur within the workflow, such as a new condition-based diagnosis in the EHR, a relevant medication prescription, or a lab test result, then deploy a coordinated “media burst” across tightly integrated channels to create immediate awareness and action.Smart Sequences is purpose-built to deliver what Next Best Action in healthcare has long promised, without the friction that often slows adoption: overly complex builds, inconsistent ROI, limited approved assets, and compliance constraints that restrict true personalization. InStep Health’s approach pairs clinically timed activation with turnkey implementation, advanced analytics, and optimization.“Smart Sequences is the natural next step for the Point of Care, moving from being near the decision to being inside it,” said Nathan Lucht, CEO, InStep Health. “For years, the industry has talked about getting brands closer to the treatment decision moment. Smart Sequences delivers that promise with clinically contextual relevance, activating only when real clinical signals occur, then orchestrating a coordinated burst that helps brands show up with the right message, in the right workflow, at the right time.”At the core of Smart Sequences is a clinically driven activation model in which sequences begin only when a verified clinical signal indicates active patient need. Once this real-world signal emerges, Smart Sequences coordinates a multichannel deployment spanning EHR messaging, provider email, digital and programmatic media, direct mail, and newsletters to deliver timely, consistent communication to healthcare providers during meaningful moments of care. Built-in suppression logic helps prevent over-messaging and protects provider relationships.“Brands have been asked to invest in overly complex Next Best Action programs with unclear payoffs,” said Shaun Urban, Chief Client Officer, InStep Health. “Smart Sequences flips that experience, making it fast to launch, easier to scale, and built to perform without creating operational drag. By activating from verified clinical signals and optimizing continuously with built-in controls like suppression logic, brands can focus spend on the moments that matter and see clearer, more consistent engagement from HCPs.”Smart Sequences campaigns are supported by comprehensive PLD reporting and integrated claims-based analytics to verify HCP engagement and ROI. Built into InStep Health’s Integrated EHR™ network, which connects more than 1,500 healthcare organizations, the platform supports scalable precision messaging at the core of Point of Care decision-making.

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