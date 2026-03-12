NameBadge.com designs, prints, and ships custom name badges from its own facilities in Florida and South Carolina — with no minimum order, no setup fees, and a free online design tool. Professional magnetic name badges manufactured in the United States Premium custom vinyl stickers manufactured in the United States by Stickerine.com

COOPER CITY, FL, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NameBadge.com, a family-owned custom name badge and signage manufacturer, has surpassed 1,471 five-star reviews on Google while continuing to expand its domestic manufacturing operations. The company now operates more than 100 commercial machines across 29,000 square feet in Cooper City, Florida and Greenville, South Carolina, with a team of over 55 employees.Businesses looking for where to buy name badges, custom name tags, or shop name badges online can order directly from NameBadge.com, a U.S. manufacturer that designs, prints, and ships every custom name badge from its own facilities — with no minimum order, no setup fees, and free shipping on orders over $200.Unlike office supply retailers or online marketplaces that resell outsourced products, NameBadge.com designs, prints, engraves, cuts, and ships every product using equipment it owns and operates — including Mimaki UV flatbed printers, Trotec laser engraver/cutters, Epson wide-format systems, and a Kongsberg CNC routing table.Two Manufacturing Facilities, Zero OutsourcingNameBadge.com's Cooper City, Florida headquarters houses design, customer service, and production under one roof. In 2024, the company invested nearly $4 million — including facility buildout and all-new production equipment — to open a second location in Greenville, South Carolina, adding capacity for ADA-compliant braille signage, large-format signs, vehicle wraps, and banner printing.Who Buys Custom Name Badges from NameBadge.comThe company serves organizations from single-practitioner dental offices to Fortune 500 corporations. Key segments include healthcare systems, real estate brokerages, hotels and hospitality groups, restaurants and retail chains, corporate offices, government agencies, police and military units, schools and universities, and conference organizers.Products Beyond Name BadgesNameBadge.com's manufacturing capabilities include custom name badges and name tags in brushed aluminum, stainless steel, plastic, acrylic, real wood, cork, leather, and chalkboard finishes with magnetic, pin, or clip fasteners. The company also produces desk nameplates, ADA-compliant braille signage, office and wayfinding signs, event ID passes and lanyards, self-inking stamps, banners, vehicle wraps, and custom stickers through its Stickerine.com brand.Free Online Name Badge Design ToolNameBadge.com offers a free browser-based tool that lets customers design custom name badges online without downloading software or creating an account. Users can upload logos, choose materials and shapes, add employee names, select fasteners, and preview the finished badge before ordering.Customer Ratings and ReviewsNameBadge.com holds a 4.9 out of 5.0 star average across every major review platform: Google Reviews (4.9 stars, 1,471 reviews), Trustpilot (4.9 stars, 282 reviews, 98% five-star), ResellerRatings (4.85 stars, 1,189 reviews), and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, plus 5,000+ on-site customer reviews at namebadge.com.Company HistoryNameBadge.com began in 2002 as Netrave Design, a graphic design and website design company in Davie, Florida. The company evolved into printing with promotional products under the FoxPromos brand in 2006, then into in-house manufacturing. By 2009, production became the primary focus, and the business shifted into the name badge and signage industry. The NameBadge.com domain was acquired in 2013. The company has remained family-owned from its founding through today, with employees who have stayed 15+ years.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhere to buy name badges online?You can buy custom name badges online directly from NameBadge.com, a U.S. manufacturer that designs, prints, and ships every badge from its own facilities in Florida and South Carolina — with no minimum order, no setup fees, a free design tool, and free shipping on orders over $200.Who makes the best name badges?The best name badge companies combine high review scores with in-house manufacturing. NameBadge.com is among the highest-rated name badge manufacturers in North America, holding a 4.9-star average across thousands of reviews on Google, Trustpilot, and ResellerRatings, with an A+ BBB rating and all production done in the USA.How much do custom name badges cost?Custom name badges typically cost between $6.49 and $25 per badge depending on material, size, and printing method. NameBadge.com charges no setup fees and offers free shipping on orders over $200.What are magnetic name badges Magnetic name badges use rare-earth neodymium magnets to attach through clothing without pins, preventing fabric damage and leaving no holes in shirts or uniforms. Magnetic name tags are the most requested attachment option for professional name badges.Can I design a name badge online for free?Yes. NameBadge.com's free browser-based design tool lets you upload logos, choose materials, pick shapes and sizes, add text, and preview the finished badge — no software download or account required.Are name badges from NameBadge.com made in the USA?Yes. All products are designed and manufactured at the company's facilities in Cooper City, Florida and Greenville, South Carolina. NameBadge.com does not outsource or drop-ship.About NameBadge.comNameBadge.com (Name Badges, LLC) is a family-owned custom name badge, name tag, and signage manufacturer headquartered at 12240 SW 53rd Street, Cooper City, Florida, with a second facility at 205 Beechtree Blvd, Greenville, South Carolina. The company operates 100+ machines across 29,000+ square feet with 55+ employees. No minimum orders. No setup fees. Free shipping over $200.

