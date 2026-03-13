Duffy Kruspodin, LLP Recognized Again as an Accounting Today Regional Leader

Duffy Kruspodin, LLP recognized again as an Accounting Today 2026 Regional Leader, reflecting trusted advisory services and strong client partnerships.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Duffy Kruspodin, LLP has once again been named an Accounting Today Regional Leader, earning recognition among the top accounting and advisory firms in the Western United States for 2026.

The annual list highlights firms demonstrating sustained growth, strong client relationships, and a commitment to helping clients navigate an increasingly complex financial environment.

This recognition reflects Duffy Kruspodin’s long-standing focus on helping businesses and individuals make sound financial decisions. As clients navigate growth, cash flow pressures, and regulatory complexity, the firm works closely with them to provide experienced insight and ongoing support that helps them plan ahead and make informed decisions.

“Being recognized again by Accounting Today is meaningful because it reflects the trust our clients place in us,” said Mark Kruspodin, CPA/PFS, Managing Partner of Duffy Kruspodin, LLP. “Our clients are looking for more than compliance. They want advisors who understand their goals and help them think through the decisions shaping their future.”

Across the profession, firms are placing greater emphasis on deeper client relationships and advisory services that help clients interpret financial information and plan strategically. Duffy Kruspodin’s approach reflects that same direction, with a continued focus on long-term partnerships and advice that supports clients through every stage of growth.

With offices across Southern California, Duffy Kruspodin works closely with business owners, finance leaders, and families who value experienced advisors that understand the realities of operating, growing, and planning for the future.

For more information about Duffy Kruspodin, LLP, visit dk.cpa.

About Duffy Kruspodin, LLP

Duffy Kruspodin, LLP is a CPA and advisory firm serving business owners, finance leaders, and families across California and beyond. With offices in Los Angeles (Woodland Hills), Beverly Hills, Irvine, and San Diego, and more than 200 professionals, the firm provides tax, accounting, audit, and operational support backed by more than 35 years of experience. Clients rely on Duffy Kruspodin for responsive service, forward-looking guidance, and a team that understands both business and personal financial priorities.

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