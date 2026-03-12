Etta May Brings Laughter Back to the Midwest at the Lincoln Square Theater – Saturday, March 14, 2026

It's time to laugh again! Lincoln Square Theater

Local Businesses Unite for a “Girls Day with Etta May” Celebration in Decatur

DECATUR, IL, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Midwest is about to get a much-needed dose of laughter when nationally acclaimed comedian Etta May takes the stage at the historic Lincoln Square Theater on Saturday, March 14. Known for her hilarious stories of Southern family life, motherhood, and marriage, Etta May will headline an unforgettable night of comedy alongside fellow comedians Sonya White and Jodi White.But the laughter starts long before the curtain rises.Six local businesses have come together to create a special “Girls Day with Etta May” experience, inviting women from across the region to enjoy a full day of shopping, food, and fun before the show. The itinerary begins at 10:00 AM at the Elwin Antique Mall, where guests will be welcomed with coffee and donuts to kick off the day.From there, the celebration continues with stops at several beloved local destinations, each offering exclusive discounts for anyone showing their Etta May ticket:• Wabash Depot Antique Mall – A destination packed with vintage treasures, collectibles, and unique finds.• Never Forgotten Thymes – A charming shop filled with nostalgic décor, gifts, and timeless pieces.• Antiques by the Rail – Known for its eclectic mix of antiques and one-of-a-kind items that collectors love.• KC Finds – A boutique-style antique and décor shop offering distinctive pieces perfect for home styling and gift giving.• Shop on Main – A fashionable women’s boutique featuring stylish apparel and accessories.After a day of exploring, guests can enjoy dinner at Coney McKanes American Eatery, located conveniently right across the street from the Lincoln Square Theater, making it the perfect stop before the evening’s main event.Then it’s showtime.Headlining the night is Etta May, one of America’s most beloved stand-up comedians. Born in Bald Knob, Arkansas, Etta May grew up alongside nine older brothers who lovingly referred to their baby sister as “the human sacrifice.” Her unique upbringing, married life, and motherhood have provided endless inspiration for her comedy.Before finding success on stage, Etta May worked a string of everyday jobs—including a ten-year stint as a school bus driver, where she claims she mastered crowd control by Armor-Alling the seats and slamming on the brakes.Eventually, she decided to take a chance on her dream. A few years later, she was awarded “Female Comic of the Year” at the American Comedy Awards, launching a career that has taken her to national television and sold-out theaters across the country.Etta May has appeared on Oprah, Showtime, MTV, Comic Strip Live, and as a guest commentator on CBS Sunday Morning. She is also a regular voice on SiriusXM Comedy channels and the nationally syndicated Bob & Tom Radio Show. She headlines the wildly popular all-female comedy tour “Etta May and the Southern Fried Chicks,” often described as the Blue Collar Comedy Tour with better hair and a bigger attitude.Joining her on stage are two powerhouse comedians:Sonya White, whose Southern charm mixed with city-smart humor has earned appearances on Star Search (CBS), Last Comic Standing (NBC), Southern Fried Chicks (CMT), Comedy Spotlight Roadtrip (Comcast), and the U.S. Comedy Arts Festival.Jodi White is a fearless comic known for her bold humor about marriage, divorce, and life’s absurdities. With four wedding dresses and three ex-husbands, Jodi delivers comedy that is unapologetically honest and wildly entertaining. She has appeared on Nick at Night, Stand Up Nashville Live, Island Hoppers with James Van Der Beek, Ridiculousness on MTV, and is a favorite performer on Carnival Cruise Lines.Adding to the excitement, Etta May will also be featured on the WAND television series Inside the Green Room, which airs exclusively on the WAND Now app. The episode will be sponsored by 3:43 BBQ, who will present Etta—the queen of Southern sass—with some authentic Midwest barbecue during her visit to Decatur.Organizers say the event is more than just a comedy show—it’s a community celebration.“Local businesses decided it was time to bring laughter back to the Midwest,” organizers said. “They came together to welcome Etta May with open arms and create an entire day of fun for women and friends to enjoy together.”Because Etta May tours less frequently than she once did, having her perform in Decatur is considered a rare opportunity to see one of the country’s top comedians in an intimate historic theater setting.Tickets are still available but expected to move quickly.Event DetailsEtta May & The Southern Fried Chicks Comedy TourSaturday, March 14Lincoln Square Theater141 N Main StDecatur, IllinoisTickets:Visit LSTevents.comPhone:217-454-4583Come early, shop local, enjoy dinner downtown, and get ready for a night where the Midwest laughs again.

