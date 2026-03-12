Providence Man Sentenced to Ten Years in Federal Prison for Fentanyl Trafficking

PROVIDENCE – A Providence man who admitted to his role in a fentanyl trafficking conspiracy has been sentenced in federal court in Rhode Island, announced United States Attorney Charles C. Calenda.

