Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,488 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 0 in the last 365 days.

Providence Man Sentenced to Ten Years in Federal Prison for Fentanyl Trafficking

PROVIDENCE – A Providence man who admitted to his role in a fentanyl trafficking conspiracy has been sentenced in federal court in Rhode Island, announced United States Attorney Charles C. Calenda.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Providence Man Sentenced to Ten Years in Federal Prison for Fentanyl Trafficking

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.