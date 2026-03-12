The American Booksellers Association Announces the Indies Choice Book Awards Shortlist

Indies Choice Book Awards logo Indies Choice Book Awards

Awards to honor books from seven categories, all chosen by independent booksellers

HARRISON, NY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Booksellers Association (ABA) is eager to share the shortlist for the Indies Choice Book Awards literary prize.Reflecting the spirit of independent bookstores and the IndieBound movement, the Indie Choice Book Awards are nominated and selected by booksellers from over 3,000 independent bookstores nationwide. They celebrate the best and brightest titles by authors and illustrators in the indie channel, showcasing the remarkable range of talent indie booksellers champion and share with readers every day.The award categories include Adult Fiction, Adult Nonfiction, Picture Book, Middle Grade, Young Adult, Debut Adult, and Debut Children’s. The shortlist features the top five titles as voted on by independent booksellers, with the Picture Book category featuring the top six. The winning title’s author(s)/illustrator(s) in each category will receive $2,000.The awards showcase titles that appeared on the ABA’s Indie Next List, Kids’ Indie Next List, and Indies Introduce list in 2025. The Indie Next List program features bookseller-recommended favorites for adults and kids from indie bookstores across the country.“The Indies Choice Book Awards are a celebration of what makes independent bookstores so vital to the literary ecosystem,” said Allison K Hill, CEO of American Booksellers Association. “These awards are voted on entirely by independent booksellers — people who read widely, recommend passionately, and engage with readers and authors every day. By drawing from titles featured on the ABA’s Indie Next List, Kids’ Indie Next List, and Indies Introduce book recommendations, these awards reflect a year of thoughtful curation, deep enthusiasm, and books we can’t stop talking about. The Indies Choice Book Awards are a celebration and the best way for readers to find their next favorite book.”The shortlist and winners will be voted on by indie booksellers from ABA member independent bookstores. Voting opened on Wednesday, March 11, and will close Wednesday, March 25. Winners will be announced on April 8.Inquiries about the Indies Choice Book Awards can be directed to icba@bookweb.org.

