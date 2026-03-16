Nine Awards in Five Years. Channel Investment Partners Wins Again.

Channel Income Fund Wins 2026 LSEG Lipper Best Short-Intermediate Investment Grade Debt Fund Over 10 Years — For the Third Straight Year

Channel Income Fund (NASDAQ:CPSIX)

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Channel Investment Partners (“Channel”) announced today that the Channel Income Fund CPSIX ) was named LSEG Lipper Fund Awards United States 2026 Winner, Best Short-Intermediate Investment Grade Debt Fund Over 10 Years. This is Channel’s ninth LSEG Lipper Fund Award in five consecutive years of recognition, a remarkable accomplishment for an independent boutique fixed income firm founded in 2019.The 10-year award, which Channel has now won three years in a row, evaluates risk-adjusted performance over the longest measurement period and represents the most comprehensive standard in the Lipper methodology. Channel also earned three awards each in 2024 and 2025, winning the Best Short-Intermediate Investment Grade Debt Fund Over 3, 5, and 10 Years in both years. Earlier recognitions include the 5-year award in 2023 and the 3-year award in 2022.“The 2026 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards mark another volatile three-year stretch for global markets. The managers we’re recognizing have guided investors through an environment where base rates have spiked, then diverged, as central banks navigated new and challenging inflationary landscapes, alongside uneven global growth, and heightened geopolitical risk.Whether managers entered the market in the era of easy money or have navigated cycles for decades, the recent period made one thing plain: durable results come from a disciplined process, not prediction.We applaud the 2026 LSEG Lipper Fund Award winners for delivering outperformance and the steady reassurance of consistency through changing market conditions,” said Otto Christian Kober, Head of Lipper Research, LSEG Data & Analytics.“Earning a ninth Lipper Fund Award, and the 10-year award for the third consecutive year, reflects the consistency our investors deserve and our team works every day to deliver,” said Matthew Duch, Managing Partner and CIO. “The past decade tested every fixed income strategy in the market: a zero-rate environment, quantitative easing and tightening, the fastest rate-hiking cycle in a generation, persistent inflation, COVID-era business pressures, bank failures, and overall elevated volatility, just to name a few. Through all of it, our disciplined, truly active investment process delivered. We built Channel to achieve exactly this kind of long-term, risk-adjusted result, and we are just getting started.”For more information, visit www.channelinvestmentpartners.com and www.channelfunds.com or email contact@channelinvestmentpartners.com.About Channel Investment PartnersChannel Investment Partners (“Channel”), founded in 2019 by Matthew Duch, is an independent boutique fixed income investment management firm seeking to deliver superior investment strategies and long-term value for its clients. With nine LSEG Lipper Fund Awards earned across five consecutive years, Channel has established one of the most impressive performance records in its category. Channel seeks to deliver strong financial outcomes for investors through distinctive investment strategies and operational excellence.About the LSEG Lipper Fund AwardsThe LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is an objective, quantitative, risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although LSEG Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data used to calculate the awards, their accuracy is not guaranteed.All evaluations are among Short-Intermediate Investment Grade Debt Fund share classes. For the period ending 11/30/25: 141 funds (10-year). For the period ending 11/30/24: 145 funds (3-year), 137 funds (5-year), 112 funds (10-year). For the period ending 11/30/23: 147 funds (3-year), 137 funds (5-year), 103 funds (10-year). For the period ending 11/30/22: 138 funds (5-year). For the period ending 11/30/21: 153 funds (3-year).Important Risk Information:Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. Bonds and bond funds are subject to interest rate risk and will decline in value as interest rates rise. High Yield bonds involve greater risks of default or downgrade and are more volatile than Investment Grade securities due to the speculative nature of their investments. Mortgage-Backed securities are subject to prepayment and extension risk and therefore react differently to changes in interest rates than other bonds. Small movements in interest rates may quickly and significantly reduce the value of certain Mortgage-Backed securities. There is no guarantee that the investment objective will be achieved. Holdings are subject to change.Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the fund before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the fund, and it should be read. The prospectus may be obtained at (877)-627-8504 and www.channelfunds.com/mutual-funds Channel Income Fund is distributed by Ultimus Fund Distributors, LLC (Member FINRA/SIPC).

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