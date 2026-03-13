Master the Modern Finance Stack

Finance & Accounting Technology Certificate Expands with Duke Executive Education and AFP Partnership

This collaboration brings together academic rigor and real-world expertise to help finance professionals stay ahead as technology continues to reshape the function.” — RD Whitney, FATE Director & President of Chief Executive Group

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The CFO Leadership Council, Duke Executive Education (Fuqua School of Business) and the Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) have partnered to educate modern finance professionals through the Finance & Accounting Technology Certificate The Finance & Accounting Technology Certificate program features 10 virtual modules combining academic research with practitioner insight.“The intersection of technology and finance is a top priority for today’s leaders,” said RD Whitney, FATE Director & President of Chief Executive Group. “This collaboration brings together academic rigor and real-world expertise to help finance professionals stay ahead as technology continues to reshape the function.”As finance and accounting teams increasingly rely on automation, cloud platforms, data analytics and artificial intelligence, the responsibilities of finance leaders are evolving rapidly. The Certificate program is designed to help professionals build practical technology fluency while strengthening their ability to lead digital transformation initiatives within their organizations.The program includes:• Ten modules covering key topics shaping modern finance and accounting functions• Deep dives from Duke Executive Education, offering frameworks, tools and strategic context• A flexible, self-paced format designed for busy finance professionalsParticipants who complete the program will receive a certificate issued jointly by the CFO Leadership Council, Duke Executive Education and AFP.“Today’s finance leaders must do much more than manage the books — they need to lead digital transformation, translate data into decisions and drive strategic value,” said Dr. Richard Freishtat, Associate Dean for Executive Education at Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business. “This certificate reflects our commitment to delivering high-impact learning that helps finance professionals meet the demands of the modern organization.”“Strategic finance leadership now requires a deep understanding of the evolving technology landscape,” said Pat Culkin, President & CEO of AFP. “Through this collaboration, we are bridging the gap between finance technologies and the expertise necessary to make informed decisions about them.”The program is designed for finance leaders, controllers, treasury professionals and rising finance talent seeking a practical understanding of the evolving finance technology landscape.Start your journey to obtaining the certificate today.About the organizationsCFO Leadership Council is a professional association dedicated to empowering senior finance executives and their teams across the U.S. and Canada. With more than 3,000 members and backed by the Chief Executive Group, the Council offers peer networks, executive briefings and research to support finance leadership.Duke Executive Education, a unit within Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business, is a globally respected organization committed to developing transformational leaders who advance business and society. Through its non-degree programs, Duke Executive Education partners with corporate and individual clients to deliver mission-driven, rigorously designed learning experiences.The Association for Financial Professionals (AFP) is the professional society committed to advancing the success of treasury and finance members and their organizations. Established and administered by AFP, the Certified Treasury Professional and Certified Corporate FP&A Professional credentials set standards of excellence in treasury and finance. Each year, AFP hosts the largest networking conference worldwide for about 7,000 corporate financial professionals.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.