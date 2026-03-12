Woody Auction's April 18 event will feature a 3-piece punch set weighing nearly 8,000 grams of .925 sterling silver

Extraordinary three-piece punch set weighing nearly 8,000 grams of .925 sterling silver. The set, marked Juvento Lopez Reyes, features a beautiful, matched design. Estimate: $22,000-$25,000 Six-piece, solid sterling tea service marked Dominick and Haff, model #1072, sold by jeweler Chester Billings & Sons in New York, totaling 5530 grams. Estimate: $15,000-$17,500 Plated amberina art glass water pitcher by New England, 8 ½ inches tall, an exceptional example boasting exceptional, well-defined ribs and flawless color. Estimate: $6,000-$8,000 Bronze sculpture depicting two bloodhounds tangled with a log, signed by P.J. Meane (French, 1810-1879), titled Chasse, 10 inches tall, with exceptional detail. Estimate: $2,000-$3,000 Leaded glass table lamp signed Handel, in the beautiful Apple Blossom design, 24 inches in height and set on the original marked Handel three-light base. Estimate: $1,500-$3,000

The extraordinary set, marked Juvento Lopez Reyes, is the largest sterling set Woody Auction has ever sold and is expected to change hands for $22,000-$25,000.

DOUGLASS, KS, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- April showers may bring May flowers, but April will also bring a shower of surprises in Woody Auction’s Antique Auction planned for Saturday, April 18th , online and live in the Woody auction hall located at 130 East 3rd Street in Douglass, starting at 9:30am Central Time. Nearly 350 quality and highly collectible lots will be offered without reserves.Leading the lineup is an extraordinary three-piece punch set weighing nearly 8,000 grams of .925 sterling silver . The set, marked Juvento Lopez Reyes, features a beautiful, matched design between tray, 17½-inch diameter pedestal punch bowl and 13-inch-long ladle. It’s the largest sterling set Woody Auction has ever sold and is expected to change hands for $22,000-$25,000.Collectors will also appreciate a fine assortment of Lalique France, along with beautiful Van Briggle art pottery, striking plated Amberina by New England Glass, elegant brides baskets, art glass, artwork, furniture, lamps, and primitives. The diversity and quality throughout this event offer something for every taste and collecting interest.“At Woody Auction, we strive to curate sales that can be enjoyed by everyone—from seasoned collectors to first-time bidders—and this auction certainly delivers,” said Jason Woody, the president and owner of Woody Auction. “We hope everyone will join us at this event for an authentic public auction experience where every item sells to the highest bidder without reserve.”After the punch set, the lot expected to generate the most buzz is a six-piece, solid sterling tea service marked Dominick and Haff, model #1072 , sold by jeweler Chester Billings & Sons in New York. The set includes a hot water with stand and burner, coffee pot, tea pot, creamer, sugar and waste bowl, totaling 5530 grams. Each piece features a model number and jeweler’s mark, along with two-headed phoenix crest. The set carries a pre-sale estimate of $15,000-$17,500.A solid, B318 sterling flatware set in the Royal Windsor pattern by Towle, patented 1935, should realize $7,500-$9,000. The total weight (sterling only) is 2598 grams and the set weighs 11.8 pounds. A flatware chest is included.A plated amberina art glass water pitcher by New England, 8 ½ inches tall, is an exceptional example, boasting exceptional, well-defined ribs and flawless color. It retains the original New England Glass (NEGW) Amberina label and weighs 2.3 pounds. The estimate is $6,000-$8,000.An incredible 128-piece white bone china dinnerware set by Wedgwood in the Columbia pattern (#W595), with hand-painted, colorful floral décor and griffin highlights, has an estimated shipping weight of 75 pounds and is estimated to bring $2,000-$4,000.A bronze sculpture depicting two bloodhounds tangled with a log, signed by the French artist P.J. Meane (1810-1879), titled Chasse, should finish at $2,000-$3,000. The 10-inch-tall sculpture, with exceptional detail and fantastic patina, weighs 23.9 pounds and has a pre-sale estimate of $2,000-$3,000.An unsigned, hand-painted KPM porcelain plaque with a scene showing two young women reading a note, mounted in an elaborate gilded gesso frame, is a must-see item with an estimate of $1,500-$3,000. The plaque, with an overall size of 12 ¾ inches by 10 ¼ inches, has an excellent KPM mark and outstanding detail. It weighs 8.5 pounds.A leaded glass table lamp signed Handel, in the beautiful Apple Blossom design, is 24 inches in height and set on the original marked Handel three-light base. The lamp displays superb color and comes with the original Handel tag. It should illuminate the room for $1,500-$3,000.A gorgeous Victorian brides basket depicting three figural cherubs holding the stand and set on an unmarked Wilcox silverplate frame, is expected to reach $1,200-$2,000. The pink satin, herringbone and mother of pearl art glass bowl has a green interior and gold enamel fern décor. It’s 12 ½ inches tall and weighs 6.3 pounds.An art pottery figural vase by Van Briggle titled Water Nymph (also known as Spring), 20 inches tall, has an estimate of $1,250-$1,750. The vase has a beautiful Art Nouveau design and a Ming blue glaze. Truly an excellent example weighing 20.1 pounds, it should climb to $1,250-$1,750.A single-light French cameo art glass desk lamp signed De Latte Nancy, 16 inches tall, having an ice blue ground with cameo carved and enamel scenic décor, electrified, is estimated at $750-$1,500.In addition to live bidding in the Woody Auction hall, online bidding will be available through LiveAuctioneers.com. Bidders should register 48 hours in advance for online bidding. Click here for easy access to the auction and other Woody Auction events: www.liveauctioneers.com/woody-auction-llc . Phone and absentee bids will also be available.Notably, Woody Auction will be unveiling its new bidding platform in June. “Folks will be able to bid directly with us instead of on LiveAuctioneers,” Mr. Woody said.Previews will be held on Friday, April 17th, from 1-5pm Central Time; and Saturday, April 18th, from 8:30-9:30 am Central Time, in the Woody auction hall. There are no reserves and no buyer’s premium for those in attendance (when paying with cash or check). A sales tax of 8.5 percent will be collected from buyers present on auction day.Absentee bids will require a written statement indicating the amount of the bid. The deadline is 12 o’clock noon on Thursday, April 16th. Absentee bids will be charged a buyer’s premium (BP) of 15 percent of the selling price + shipping (or 10 percent if paying by cash, ACH, or wire transfer).Telephone bidding is available for lots with a low estimate of $600 or greater (low estimates can be found on LiveAuctioneers.com). Email your phone bid list to info@woodyauction.com by noon on Wednesday, April 15th. Include your name, address, primary phone number and backup phone number. You’ll be notified to confirm receipt of your bid list. The bp is the same as absentee bids.As for area lodging, Woody Auction suggests the Comfort Inn in Augusta, Kan.: 316-260-3006 (mention Woody Auction for a single queen or king room rate of $99 plus tax when booking directly); Holiday Inn Express, Andover, Kan.: 316-733-8833; and the Hampton Inn, Derby, Kan.: 316-425-7900. All are located within a 15-20-minute drive of the Woody auction hall.Woody Auction is always accepting quality consignments for future sales. To consign an item, an estate or collection, you may call (316) 747-2694; or, send an email to info@woodyauction.com.To learn more about Woody Auction and the Antique Auction on Saturday, April 18th, online and live in the Woody auction hall located at 130 East 3rd Street in Douglass, Kansas starting at 9:30am Central Time, please visit www.woodyauction.com . Updates are posted frequently.# # # #

