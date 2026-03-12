A Biblical Roadmap to Spiritual Clarity and Salvation

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Books to Life Marketing proudly announces the rising influence of Understanding What It Means to Be Born Again : And Things Pertaining to Being Born Again, a compelling and scripture-grounded work by Michael J. Rech that helps readers clearly understand what the Bible truly teaches about being “born again.”"I was inspired by God to write this book because I met so many people that did not know exactly what the Bible says about being born again. This book shows some of the basic beliefs of how to believe in them—not by someone’s opinion or my opinion, but by stated facts from the Bible."— Michael J. Rech, Author of Understanding What It Means to Be Born AgainAbout the BookIn Understanding What It Means to Be Born Again, Michael Rech offers a thorough exploration of key biblical teachings that many find confusing or controversial. Readers will discover what the Bible says about the purpose of Scripture, the love Jesus has for humanity, the meaning of Jesus’ statement “I and the Father are one,” the nature of sin, and other doctrinal topics often debated within Christianity. By carefully grounding each topic in scripture rather than personal opinion, Michael Rech aims to build stronger, clearer understanding of salvation and faith.Highlights include:• What the Bible is and why it matters• What Jesus meant regarding spiritual identity• How scripture clarifies doctrinal disagreements• A biblically rooted definition of what it means to be born againAuthor InterviewMichael Rech was featured on The Chris Voss Show, where he shared insights during his exclusive author interview and discussed the inspiration, message, and impact behind his work. Watch the full interview here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kf0o5b6rAks Book Details• Title: Understanding What It Means to Be Born Again: And Things Pertaining to Being Born Again• Author: Michael J. Rech• Genre/Category: Christian Spiritual Growth / Scripture Study• ISBN: 979-8-89333-193-6• Format: Paperback• Available at: Amazon and major book retailersAbout the AuthorMichael J. Rech was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and served in the U.S. Marine Corps before his life-changing spiritual journey. After a transformative near-death experience and decades of biblical study, God prompted him to write this book to help clarify the essential meaning of salvation and the biblical concept of being born again. Michael J. Rech has studied scripture extensively across multiple Bible versions and devoted ten years to crafting this book to guide seekers and strengthen believers alike.Connect With the Author• Website: https://michaelrech.com

