ReLeaf Financial Announces Strategic Partnership with STS Capital Partners

ReLeaf Financial's CEO Chris Surdak and STS Capital's Managing Director Smoke Wallin

Innovative Web 4.0 authentication startup partners for dramatic growth.

STS works with companies they believe can create exceptional strategic value, their decision to partner with ReLeaf reflects strong confidence in our vision and our path to market.” — Chris Surdak

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ReLeaf Financial today announced a strategic partnership with STS Capital Partners, a global M&A advisory firm known for guiding founder-led technology companies toward high-value strategic outcomes.The announcement comes as ReLeaf prepares to close its seed investment round and advances discussions with several major telecommunications operators that have already signed Letters of Intent to adopt the company’s patented Proof of Intent technology.ReLeaf’s platform is built on a simple idea with far-reaching implications: smartphones are the most widely distributed computing platform in the world, yet much of their processing power sits idle. With billions of devices already in daily use, even small amounts of unused capacity represent one of the largest untapped distributed computing resources ever created.At scale, the network could transform billions of smartphones into one of the largest distributed transaction validation infrastructures ever created.ReLeaf connects these realities. Its platform allows everyday smartphones to securely contribute small amounts of unused processing capacity to help validate digital transactions. This background activity creates economic value that telecom operators can use to subsidize devices, reduce churn, and reward customers without raising prices or requiring new infrastructure.For telecom operators, the model changes the economics of customer engagement. Instead of funding loyalty programs through costly promotions, incentives can be supported by network activity already occurring at massive daily scale.Under the agreement, STS Capital will act as ReLeaf’s exclusive advisor as the company engages strategic partners and investors ahead of its upcoming growth milestones. Through STS Capital’s proprietary Value-Max™ program, ReLeaf gains access to a global network of advisory experts who collaborate with companies well in advance of strategic transactions to maximize long-term value creation.STS Capital Partner and Managing Director Smoke Wallin, who will serve as an advisor to ReLeaf, said the company’s approach addresses one of the most persistent barriers to blockchain adoption.“ReLeaf aligns incentives across users, telecom operators, and ecosystem partners in a way that scales naturally,” Wallin said. “They’ve solved what I see as the biggest challenge in blockchain adoption: distribution. That kind of leverage is rare, and it’s why we wanted to engage early as they build toward the right strategic partnerships.”ReLeaf’s technical vision is guided by co-founder David Chaum, a pioneer whose innovations lay the foundation for modern digital payments.“For decades, we’ve talked about financial inclusion,” said Chaum. “ReLeaf offers a practical path to achieving it at global scale. Technology is only truly global when it improves both systems and lives, and ReLeaf does both.”Chris Surdak, CEO of ReLeaf Financial, said the company was founded to address a longstanding tension in global digital access.“We’re solving a common problem,” Surdak said. “Accessibility and affordability have long been at odds with each other. ReLeaf breaks that deadlock for everyone in the ecosystem.”Surdak added that the partnership with STS Capital signals strong confidence in the company’s strategic trajectory.“STS works with companies they believe can create exceptional strategic value,” Surdak said. “Their decision to partner with ReLeaf reflects strong confidence in our vision and our path to market.”About ReLeaf FinancialReLeaf Financial helps telecom operators turn unused smartphone computing power into rewards that can subsidize devices and services without changing how people use their phones. By transforming idle processing capacity into economic value, ReLeaf enables operators to strengthen customer engagement while expanding access to digital financial services.The company is currently expanding its investor base as it prepares for initial pilot deployments.Media ContactReLeaf Financialpress@releaf-financial.com

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