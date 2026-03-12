Will Dempster, Partner & Head of Production at Mischief to Lead NYF Advertising Awards Film Craft Executive Jury

Film Craft Executive Jury Chair, Will Dempster, Partner & Head of Production, Mischief USA

Ten Industry Leaders Convene to Define the Year’s Best in Film Craft

Film craft is where creativity meets obsession. This category celebrates the makers behind the camera who elevate great ideas through precision, artistry, and bold creative choices.” — Will Dempster, Partner & Head of Production, Mischief USA

NEW YORK, IL, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York Festivals Advertising Awards® (NYF) unveils the 2026 Advertising Awards Film Craft Executive Jury NYF has assembled a prestigious panel of visionary senior production and creative executives from top film and advertising companies. This esteemed jury will carefully review the shortlisted Film Craft entries, selected by NYF’s online Shortlist Jury, to identify the most groundbreaking and impactful work of the year.Leading this year’s Film Craft jury is Will Dempster, EVP, Head of Production and Partner at Mischief and Co-Founder of The Candy Factory. A visionary producer, Will has brought some of the industry’s most disruptive and boundary-pushing work to life, catapulting Mischief from start-up to multiple-time Agency of the Year. From orchestrating the Super Bowl’s first live broadcast interruption with Tubi to creatively deep faking global leaders to raise awareness for U.S. democracy, he has helmed projects many would deem impossible. Recognized as Head of Production of the Year by Ad Age in 2025, Will brings industry-leading expertise and fearless innovation to guide this year’s jury.“Film craft is where creativity meets obsession. This category celebrates the makers behind the camera who elevate great ideas through precision, artistry, and bold creative choices. This year's exceptional Film Craft jury and I are looking forward to seeing the work that will set the new global benchmark.”— Will Dempster, Partner & Head of Production, Mischief USAThe 2026 Film Craft Executive Jury includes:Jury Chair - Will Dempster, Partner & Head of Production, Mischief USA• Ali Brown – President/Executive Producer, Prettybird USA• Rapha Dias – Co-Founder & Film Director, SquarePixel Brazil• Danny Gonzalez – Co-Founder, Co-CCO, Bandits & Friends USA• Nathan Hoad – Executive Producer, Untold USA• Carlyn Hudson – Writer/Director, Impostor USA• Hannan Hussain – Director, SOFTSPOT USA• Julia Lafferty – Head of Production, 72andSunny NY USA• Shawn Lacy – Founding Partner, Biscuit Filmworks USA• Sophia Lou – Editor/Partner, Cartel USA• Rebecca O'Neill – Head of Production, Johannes Leonardo USAAs part of the 2026 season, New York Festivals continues to elevate its judging experience through an expanded in-person program developed in partnership with the 4A’s, reinforcing its commitment to thoughtful, peer-driven judging.“With Will Dempster at the helm and this exceptional jury of accomplished production and creative leaders, we’re thrilled to celebrate their vision and expertise as they elevate the work that pushes boundaries and sets new standards in Film Craft,” said Scott Rose, President, New York Festivals.Specialty Executive Jury sessions will be held in May 2026.The New York Festivals Advertising Awards competition receives entries from more than 60 countries and is judged by more than 400 members of NYF’s Executive Jury, Specialty Executive Juries, and the Shortlist Jury who collectively cast their votes to select the year’s trophy-winning work. Additional jury panel announcements will be revealed in the weeks ahead.The deadline to enter the 2026 New York Festivals Advertising Awards is April 23, 2026.For more information on categories, rules, and regulations, and to view the 2025 Advertising Awards winners’ showcase, visit: https://home.nyfadvertising.com/ About New York Festivals: New York FestivalsCelebrating the World’s Best Work since 1957Advertising AwardsAME AwardsNYFHealthRadio AwardsTV & Film AwardsEntries to each of the competitions are judged around the world by panels of peers in their respective industries. For more information, go to www.newyorkfestivals.com

