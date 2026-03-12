Naples, Florida Modern Bayfront Penthouse with Private Boat Slip and Beach Access to Sell via Concierge Auctions

New construction residence in one of Florida’s most prestigious coastal enclaves to sell in cooperation with the Dawn McKenna Group of Coldwell Banker

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A top-floor, newly constructed bayfront penthouse with a private elevator, boat slip, and Moorings Beach Park access in picturesque Naples, Florida, will sell at auction via Concierge Auctions, the world’s largest luxury real estate auction house. Located in the La Perle luxury condo development, the property is currently listed for $10.25 million in cooperation with Ashley and Steven Fenttiman of the Dawn McKenna Group of Coldwell Banker. Bidding is scheduled to open 14 April and will culminate 28 April via the firm’s online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com.

The penthouse at La Perle is located within the only newly built condominium on the bay in Naples today. Built in 2023, the nearly 6,000-square-foot residence sits on one of Florida’s most prestigious coastal enclaves, offering easy water access, sweeping bay views, and proximity to Naples’ most coveted beaches, including Gulf Shore and Vanderbilt Beach.

The offering is part of a new division of Concierge Auctions formed last year to provide developers and financial institutions with a strategic, accelerated sales solution for mid-to-high-rise luxury condominium inventory, complementing traditional sales efforts.

“Naples continues to attract discerning buyers seeking premier waterfront properties with immediate lifestyle appeal,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions. “An offering like this––new construction, bayfront positioning, and private boating access within one of the city’s most exclusive corridors––is exceptionally rare. Through our auction platform, we’re able to present it to a global audience of qualified buyers and create the competitive environment needed to uncover true market value.”

“This penthouse represents an extraordinary opportunity to acquire scale, privacy, and immediate water access along Gulf Shore Boulevard––an offering that simply does not exist elsewhere in the market,” said Fenttiman. “From sunrise views over Moorings Bay to effortless access to the Gulf, the residence captures the best of Naples waterfront living, and we’re excited to present it to buyers through our partnership with Concierge Auctions.”

Designed to capture panoramic water views, soaring living spaces open to an expansive private terrace overlooking Moorings Bay. A chef’s kitchen anchors the home. The primary suite features terrace access and a spa-inspired bath, while three additional guest suites each include en-suite baths. A chic study provides flexible space for a home office or additional sleeping quarters.

Additional amenities include four dedicated parking spaces, two private elevators that open directly into the residence, a private boat slip, pool, spa, putting green, firepit, grill area, and exclusive beach access through the Moorings Beach Private Park.

Few cities in America rival Naples for its seamless marriage of natural beauty, world-class amenities, and refined coastal living. Located in the coveted Mooring neighborhood of Naples, the property is moments from Fifth Avenue South’s acclaimed dining and boutique shopping districts, as well as The Village Shops on Venetian Bay. Private aviation is served by Naples Airport, with Southwest Florida International Airport approximately 35 minutes away.

Images of the property may be viewed online. All photography credited to Wanderlust Photography and Shawn May Photography.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.

Dawn McKenna Group

The Dawn McKenna Group (DMG) is one of the nation’s leading luxury real estate teams, founded by renowned industry expert and visionary, Dawn McKenna. Ranked among the Top 20 Mega Teams in the U.S. by The Wall Street Journal RealTrends, DMG holds the #1 position in Chicagoland, the Midwest, Naples, and Park City.

With more than $6.5 billion in career sales, DMG delivers exceptional results in premier markets including Chicago, Chicago’s North Shore and Western Suburbs, Naples, Park City, Lake Geneva, Harbor Country and 30A. The DMG network extends beyond residential resale with a dedicated development division specializing in the sales and marketing of top-tier developments across the United States and Caribbean, representing over $1.9 billion in active inventory.



