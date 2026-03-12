President Cyril Ramaphosa answers oral questions in the National Assembly, 12 Mar

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday, 12 March 2026, respond to Questions for Oral Replies by Members of the National Assembly.

The President will address Members on the work and Interim Report of the Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System.

He will also provide an update on the establishment of the National Water Crisis Committee to address water challenges in the country, as announced during his 2026 State of the Nation Address.

In addition, he will report on progress towards the targets set out in the National Development Plan and the Medium Term Development Plan.

Other matters to be addressed include strengthening the role of Traditional Leadership, implementation of the National Health Insurance, and security interventions aimed at addressing illegal mining and gang violence.

Oral question sessions with the President are scheduled at least once a quarter during Parliament's annual programme.

These sessions are one of the mechanisms Parliament uses to hold the Executive to account as stipulated under the Constitution, Section 92(2) which requires accountability by members of the Executive to Parliament for the exercising of their powers and performing their functions.

The Oral Reply will take place as follows:

Date: Thursday, 12 March 2026

Time: 14h00

Venue: Nieuwmeester Dome, Cape Town

