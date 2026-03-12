Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment on sulphurous odour across parts of Gauteng

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) is aware of, and is attending to, reports of a strong sulphurous odour detected in various parts of Gauteng, particularly in Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg. The Department can confirm that the stench experienced by residents in these areas is likely caused by hydrogen sulphide (H₂S). DFFE wishes to assure the public that the matter is receiving attention.

In August 2025, the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment published, for public comment, a notice of intention to tighten the permitted release of hydrogen sulphide from coal gasification processes in terms of Section 21 of the National Environmental Management: Air Quality Act (2004). The proposed amendment seeks to reduce the emission limit of hydrogen sulphide from 3500 mg per cubic metre to 600 mg per cubic metre, which will significantly reduce pollution released into the environment. Comprehensive comments were received from stakeholders, and the notice will be published for a second round of public consultations. It is anticipated that these regulatory provisions will be finalised and implemented during 2026.

The Department received reports of the strong sulphurous odour in Gauteng on 10 March 2026. Air quality monitoring information from the South African Air Quality Information System (SAAQIS https://saaqis.environment.gov.za/ ) showed that levels of sulphur dioxide, while elevated, remained in compliance with National Ambient Air Quality Standards during this period.

For hydrogen sulphide, monitoring data also showed elevated peaks especially in Secunda, Springs, Irene (Pretoria), Midstream and Buccleuch air quality monitoring stations. Although there is no National Ambient Air Quality Standards for hydrogen sulphide for now, these pollution levels were all significantly higher than the World Health Organisation recommended threshold for ambient nuisance odour of 5.02 parts per billion. Based on these observations, it is highly likely that complaints raised by the public were prompted by elevated levels of hydrogen sulphide. Meteorological conditions show prevailing south-easterly winds that allowed for the transportation of air pollution from Mpumalanga into Gauteng, particularly over the cities of Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg and Pretoria.

The Department notes that this is not the first occurrence of such an event. During February 2022, similar sulphurous odour episodes were experienced across Mpumalanga and Gauteng. At the time, investigations were conducted by DFFE together with air quality authorities from Mpumalanga, North West and Gauteng. Focus was given to Sasol Secunda Operations, which is a significant contributor to sulphur dioxide and hydrogen sulphide emissions.

A multi-stakeholder Task Team was subsequently established to investigate complaints and to develop a proactive long-term plan to improve the management of sulphur dioxide and hydrogen sulphide emissions beyond responses triggered by public complaints.

Legislative improvements

Following the 2022 incident, two key legislative improvements were identified and are currently being implemented:

Tightening minimum emission standards

Government is tightening the minimum emission standards for hydrogen sulphide in coal gasification processes to significantly reduce emissions. Investigations in 2022 revealed that although Sasol Secunda Operations were operating within the legal emission limits, the existing limits were not enough to properly protect public health, particularly for communities around Secunda. Under certain meteorological conditions, these emissions can also be transported from Mpumalanga into Gauteng, resulting in the odour episodes currently experienced by the public.

Introducing hydrogen sulphide as a criteria pollutant

The Department is also in the process of introducing hydrogen sulphide as a criteria pollutant under the National Environmental Management: Air Quality Act. This will allow South Africa to establish National Ambient Air Quality Standards for hydrogen sulphide, aligned with international health protection guidelines. Consultations with provinces and municipalities on these standards are currently underway.

It is anticipated that these legislative amendments will be finalised during 2026. These policy interventions are intended to provide long-term strategic solutions to reduce hydrogen sulphide emissions and limit public exposure.

Since 2022, the City of Johannesburg has already invested in two additional hydrogen sulphide monitoring stations in Alexandra and Buccleuch.

Health effects of hydrogen sulphide (H₂S)

Exposure to hydrogen sulphide may cause irritation to the eyes and respiratory system. Other possible health effects include:

dizziness

headaches

nausea and stomach upset

weakness and irritability

breathing difficulties

In severe cases, high exposure may lead to convulsions, loss of consciousness, or respiratory complications.

Children may be particularly vulnerable because they breathe more rapidly relative to their body size and may therefore receive higher exposure levels than adults in the same environment.

The Department therefore urges members of the public in affected areas to

Report persistent strong odours to local environmental health authorities or health authorities.

Avoid prolonged exposure if strong odours are present

Seek medical attention if experiencing persistent respiratory discomfort or irritation

The Department will continue to monitor the situation closely and work with provincial and municipal authorities to identify the sources of emissions and ensure compliance with environmental regulations.

Enquiries:

Zolile Nqayi

Cell: 082 898 6483

E-mail: znqayi@dffe.gov.za

