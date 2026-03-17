Arc Manor Launches Biggest Sale in Its History — Free Books, Pre-Releases & Iconic Preorders

Elvenbread by Mercedes Lackey Lord of the Heights by Thorne Succulent Succubus by Turtledove

Award-winning indie press offers free Harry Turtledove titles, early access copies, and preorders for Mercedes Lackey's Halfblood Chronicles finale

Pre-release access is something most publishers reserve for industry insiders," Mahmud noted. "We think the readers who have been waiting for these books deserve to be first.” — Shahid Mahmud, Publisher

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arc Manor , one of the most decorated small presses in American speculative fiction — home to Hugo, Nebula, World Fantasy, Prometheus, and British Fantasy Award-winning works (and more) — has launched its largest promotional event to date. The Spring 2026 sale , available at arcmanorbooks.com/spring, gives readers access to deeply discounted titles, free books including works by New York Times bestselling author Harry Turtledove, pre-release copies of forthcoming titles, and preorders for long-anticipated new volumes.Among the featured offerings is a free title from Turtledove, whose work with Arc Manor spans multiple award nominations and whose acclaimed City of Shadows fantasy series has helped reestablish the prolific alternate-history master in a new genre. The sale also includes pre-release access — allowing customers to purchase and receive books before their official street dates — as well as preorders for Mercedes Lackey's forthcoming conclusion to the Halfblood Chronicles, the long-awaited final volume of the fantasy series she originally created with the late Andre Norton."This sale represents everything Arc Manor has built over twenty years," said Shahid Mahmud, founder and publisher. "It's a chance for readers to get extraordinary books — some of them before anyone else — from authors whose work has shaped the field. We wanted to do something genuinely significant for the community that has supported us."Founded in 2006, Arc Manor has assembled a catalog that includes works by Robert A. Heinlein — whose rediscovered final novel, The Pursuit of the Pankera, Arc Manor published in 2021 — as well as titles from Lois McMaster Bujold, Joe Haldeman, Larry Niven, S.M. Stirling, Mercedes Lackey, Robert Silverberg, and dozens of other foundational voices in science fiction and fantasy.In 2021, Arc Manor-published author Oghenechovwe Donald Ekpeki won the Nebula Award for Best Novelette and the World Fantasy Award, with subsequent recognition from the BSFA and British Fantasy Award. In 2023, Hai Ya won the Hugo Award for Best Novelette for a story published in Galaxy's Edge, Arc Manor's flagship magazine. The spring sale encompasses multiple categories of offerings: discounted backlist titles across Arc Manor's speculative fiction imprints, free digital and physical books selected from the publisher's award-winning catalog, pre-release copies that ship or deliver ahead of official on-sale dates, and preorders for new volumes including the Halfblood Chronicles finale — a book fantasy readers have awaited for years. Lackey, whose decades of work in epic fantasy have earned her a devoted global readership, is completing the series she and Norton began together.About Arc ManorArc Manor Inc. is an independent speculative fiction publisher founded in 2006 and based in Rockville, Maryland. Its publications and Galaxy's Edge magazine have earned Hugo, Nebula, World Fantasy, Prometheus, Aurora, British Fantasy, and Benjamin Franklin Award recognition. Arc Manor's catalog includes works by some of the most celebrated names in science fiction and fantasy. More information is available at arcmanor.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.