North West Provincial Legislature conducts public hearings on Appropriation Bill 2026, 13 Mar

On Friday, 13 March 2026, the North West Provincial Legislature Portfolio Committee on Premier and Finance chaired by Hon. Nathan Oliphant will be conducting public hearings on the North West Appropriation Bill 2026 at Bakerville Community Hall in Lichtenburg (Ditsobotla Local Municipality), Boskuil Community Hall near Wolmaransstad (Maquassi Hills Local Municipality), Dipudi Community in Dipudi near Ganyesa (Kagisano-Molopo Local Municipality) and Mogwase Recreational Centre in Mogwase (Moses Kotane Local Municipality) at 10h00.

North West Appropriation Bill, 2026

The bill aims to effect the appropriation of money from the Provincial Revenue Fund for the requirements of the Province in respect of the 2026/27 financial year, and to provide for matters incidental thereto.

Relevant stakeholders have been invited to attend the public hearings.

The public hearings will be streamed live in the North West Provincial Legislature Facebook page.

Members of the media are invited to attend the public hearings and can contact Kabo Letlhogela for further information.

