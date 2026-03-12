Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,496 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,268 in the last 365 days.

North West Provincial Legislature conducts public hearings on Appropriation Bill 2026, 13 Mar

On Friday, 13 March 2026, the North West Provincial Legislature Portfolio Committee on Premier and Finance chaired by Hon. Nathan Oliphant will be conducting public hearings on the North West Appropriation Bill 2026 at Bakerville Community Hall in Lichtenburg (Ditsobotla Local Municipality), Boskuil Community Hall near Wolmaransstad (Maquassi Hills Local Municipality), Dipudi Community in Dipudi near Ganyesa (Kagisano-Molopo Local Municipality) and Mogwase Recreational Centre in Mogwase (Moses Kotane Local Municipality) at 10h00.

North West Appropriation Bill, 2026

The bill aims to effect the appropriation of money from the Provincial Revenue Fund for the requirements of the Province in respect of the 2026/27 financial year, and to provide for matters incidental thereto.

Relevant stakeholders have been invited to attend the public hearings.

The public hearings will be streamed live in the North West Provincial Legislature Facebook page.

Members of the media are invited to attend the public hearings and can contact Kabo Letlhogela for further information.

Enquiries:
Media Liaison Officer - Communications
Kabo Letlhogela
Cell: 079 879 1448
E-mail: kabol@nwpl.org.za

#GovZAUpdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

North West Provincial Legislature conducts public hearings on Appropriation Bill 2026, 13 Mar

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.