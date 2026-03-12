Minister Nomakhosazana Meth extends heartfelt condolences to Elijah Barayi Family on passing of their children

The Ministry of Employment and Labour has learnt with deep sorrow, of the passing of the daughter and son of Elijah Barayi, Ms. Connie Barayi and Mr. Mzimkhulu Barayi. Mr Mzimkhulu Barayi passed away on the 9th of March after a short stay in hospital, since the 28th of February 2026, on the day of the burial of his sister.

Minister Nomakhosazana Meth is grief-stricken by these developments and hereby extends sincere and heartfelt condolences on behalf of the department and all stakeholders. The family and children of Elijah Barayi graced the annual Elijah Barayi Memorial Lecture, dedicated to honouring the legacy of their father and one of South Africa’s most influential labour leader who dedicated his life to improving the working conditions and rights of South African workers.

“We are indebted to the family and children of Elijah Barayi for their dedication and commitment to the Department on the annual Lecture dedicated to the Unionist and Freedom Fighter. We are at a loss for words and hereby extend our deepest condolences for this tragic double loss that has befallen the family,” says Minister Meth.

The Department of Employment and Labour in collaboration with the University of Johannesburg hosts the annual Elijah Barayi Memorial Lecture. The lecture serves as a platform to reflect on Elijah Barayi’s enduring contributions while fostering scholarly and societal discourse on contemporary labour issues, social justice, and the ongoing relevance of his legacy in addressing today’s challenges.

The Department of Employment and Labour in collaboration with the University of Johannesburg will host the third Elijah Barayi Memorial Lecture in May 2026

Media enquiries:

Ms. Thobeka Magcai

Ministry Spokesperson

E-mail: Thobeka.Magcai@Labour.gov.za|

Mobile: 072 737 2205

