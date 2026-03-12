Government Communications on collection of media accreditation to cover special official funeral of the late Mosiuoa Lekota

Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) advise all members of the media who have successfully applied for media accreditation to cover Special Official Funeral of late former Minister Mosiuoa Lekota to collect accreditation cards as follows:

Venue: Floreat Hall, Bram Fischer Building, Mangaung Metro Municipality, 105 Nelson Mandela Dr, Bloemfontein Central

Collection dates and times

Friday, 13 March 2026 between 10h30 and 19h00

Saturday, 14 March 2026 between 08h00 and 10h00

Mr Lekota will be honoured with a Special Official Funeral Category 2 which entail ceremonial elements performed by the South African Police Service.

The service will take place on Saturday, 14 March 2026, at Old Grey Sports Club, 72 Park Road, Willows, Bloemfontein.

Collection of media accreditation enquiries can be directed to Takalani Mukwevho on 082 227 9308.

Enquiries:

William Baloyi

Deputy Government Spokesperson

Cell: 083 390 7147

