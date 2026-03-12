Deputy Minister Sihle Zikalala delivers keynote address at Built Environment Recognition Awards, 20 Mar

The Council for the Built Environment (CBE), in partnership with the Construction Education and Training Authority (CETA), is set to host the Built Environment Recognition Awards (BERA) on 20 March 2026 at the Capital Hotel on the Park in Sandton, Gauteng, under the theme “Road to Professional Registration.” BERA is a flagship programme of the CBE that advances South African Construction Action Plan (SACAP) Action 6 of Professionalising the Built Environment.

Deputy Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Mr Sihle Zikalala (MP), will reflect on the government’s commitment to strengthening professionalisation, transformation, and skills development within South Africa’s built environment sector.

The third BERA instalment will honour approximately 2,600 practitioners who have achieved professional registration across nine built environment disciplines that fall under the CBE. It will also recognise organisations that continue to contribute to skills development, capacity building, and sector transformation, highlighting the vital role of professionalisation in strengthening the built environment sector.

The BERA ceremony will bring together leaders from government, academia, and industry to recognise professional excellence and inspire continued growth within the built environment sector.

Members of the media may attend as follows:

Date: Friday, 20 March 2026

Time: 17:30 – 23:00

Venue: The Capital Hotel on the Park in Sandton, Gauteng

Enquiries:

Ms Sinah Ndala

Cell: 078 423 1942

E-mail: sinah@cbe.org.za

