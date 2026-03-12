President Cyril Ramaphosa: Replies to questions in the National Assembly

QUESTION:

Mr M Ntuli (ANC) to ask the President of the Republic:



In light of the fact that the Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System provided him with an interim report with referrals and recommendations, which he accepted but decided not to make public, and noting the public interest on the matter and the need to ensure transparency, what are his reasons for deciding to withhold the report from the public? NO608E

REPLY:

Honourable Members,

The establishment of the Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System is indeed a matter of public interest.

The commission’s interim report, which I received on the 17th of December 2025, made recommendations with respect to matters where there exists prima facie evidence of wrongdoing.

As directed by its Terms of Reference, the Commission made recommendations that can be classed into three areas:

Firstly, the Commission referred several matters where it found prima facie evidence of wrongdoing to the relevant authorities for immediate criminal investigation.

Secondly, the Commission directed that there should be urgent decisions on prosecution where appropriate.

Thirdly, with respect to individuals currently employed within law enforcement or intelligence agencies where it found prima facie evidence of wrongdoing, the Commission made recommendations regarding the employment status of such officials, including whether they should be suspended pending the outcome of further investigations.

To ensure that these matters are given the necessary attention, I directed the Minister of Police and the National Commissioner of the South African Police Service to constitute a special investigations task team, reporting directly to the National Commissioner.

The team will institute investigations against those identified by the Commission for such investigations.

Matters that require disciplinary action are being attended to by the relevant departments

The Commission’s work is ongoing.

In its interim report, the commission noted that it still required further evidence from a number of people who had not yet appeared before it.

Beyond the referrals and recommendations that I have made public, it would be unfair to witnesses whose testimony is not complete or individuals against whom the Commission has not made prima facie findings, to publicise information at this stage.

Furthermore, it may jeopardise investigations and lines of questioning of the Commission to make unconcluded avenues of investigation public.

Given the short time frame in which the Commission is expected to complete its work, we will make all its reports public once the Commission has submitted its final report.

This will be subject to any advice from the Commission or other considerations on whether the publication of any portions of the report may put persons in danger, compromise their private information or should be withheld for any other legal reason.

Throughout this, we are guided by the fundamental principle of transparency and that South Africans must know the facts around the allegations made by Lt-Gen Mkhwanazi and must know what action is being taken to address any wrongdoing or systemic weaknesses that are identified.

I thank you.

QUESTION:

Mr G Michalakis (DA) to ask the President of the Republic:



With reference to the announcement, he made during the State of the Nation Address on 12 February 2026 that a National Water Crisis Committee will be established in response to the country’s water crisis, what steps has he taken to ensure that the recommendations of the committee will be implemented in municipalities facing water crises? NO611E

REPLY:

Honourable Members,

An unreliable supply of water places a heavy burden on the lives of many South Africans and the ability of businesses to operate.

That is why, in the State of the Nation Address in February, I directed the establishment of the National Water Crisis Committee to ensure a coordinated response to the water crisis.

Work is currently underway to finalise the National Water Action Plan and establish the National Water Crisis Committee. It is expected that this will be completed by the end of March 2026.

The National Water Crisis Committee will focus on three key priorities:

Firstly, to address immediate challenges in municipal water and sanitation delivery through a focus on a limited number of municipalities.

Secondly, to expedite institutional, financial and regulatory reforms to address the systemic causes of the water crisis.

Thirdly, to attract investment in water infrastructure, increasing both public and private sector investment.

The main causes of the water crisis are at a local government level.

Maintenance of municipal water and sanitation infrastructure has been neglected in many municipalities over decades. There is therefore a huge backlog for the repair and refurbishment of water services.

The situation has been exacerbated by a lack of capacity, organised crime, widespread theft of water infrastructure, corruption, poor billing and revenue management, illegal connections and water leaks.

Solving South Africa’s water crisis therefore requires a multifaceted approach focused on institutional reform, infrastructure maintenance and human capital development at the municipal level.

We need to focus our attention on strenthening the capacity of Water Service Authorities to manage resources, reduce demand and maintain critical systems effectively.

Where necessary, existing powers outlined in the Constitution, the National Water Act and the Water Services Act will be used to intervene in municipalities that fail to meet their obligations or to implement corrective measures.

This includes laying criminal charges against municipalities or municipal managers for contravening the requirements of the National Water Act.

Where necessary, national government will assume responsibility for water services in municipalities which fail to discharge their service delivery obligations.

The amendment of the Water Services Act will enable stronger intervention where a water service provider fails to adhere to its license conditions.

In addition, we are implementing the Metro Trading Services Reform programme.

This is a performance-based incentive – worth R54 billion over six years – to overhaul electricity, water and waste services in South Africa’s eight metropolitan municipalities.

The programme introduces an incentive-based grant system that rewards metros for improving financial management and achieving specific service delivery targets.

This programme aims to reverse long-term service decline, improve financial sustainability and unlock additional investment.

As has been done to great effect by the National Energy Crisis Committee, the National Water Crisis Committee will bring together role-players from across the state to undertake a clear set of focused and impactful interventions that will make a real and lasting difference in people’s lives.

I thank you.

QUESTION:



Mrs S M N Mokoena-Zondi (MK) to ask the President of the Republic:



1, Whether he has found that the National Development Plan’s (NDP) clear targets of 6% unemployment, 5% economic growth, and a capable state by 2030, are out of reach under his presidency, as unemployment in its expanded definition is entrenched at 42%, growth at below 1 and inequality at 0,67%, which is worse than during apartheid; if not, what is the position in this regard; if so, what are the relevant details;

2, whether the Government’s Medium-Term Development Plan contains quantified, time-bound and fully budgeted interventions that place the Republic on a credible trajectory to meet the NDP’s 2030 targets; if not, how does the omission comply with his constitutional obligation under section 83(b) of the Constitution, 1996; if so, what binding performance agreements with measurable indicators have been concluded with the relevant Ministers? NO610E

REPLY:

Honourable Members,

In September 2023, the National Planning Commission released its Ten-Year Review of the National Development Plan.

The review found that the targets relating to the elimination of poverty and reduction of inequality and unemployment will not be met by 2030.

While progress has been made on other NDP targets – such as access to education, health, water, electricity and social assistance – South Africa remains highly unequal, marked by wealth disparities that span generations.

The review by the National Planning Commission found several reasons for the lack of progress.

Some of these factors were external. The effects of the global financial crisis of 2007 to 2009 continued to be felt in the South African economy for several years afterwards.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused the most severe economic contraction in our economy, in which more than 2 million jobs were lost.

The years following the adoption of the NDP were the years of state capture, in which billions of rands were siphoned out of the state, critical institutions were repurposed to serve the corrupt and investor confidence plummeted.

The state owned companies on which our economy depends – such as Eskom and Transnet – were stripped of funds, skills and capable leadership.

The economy was also held back by nearly 15 years of insecure electricity supply and the declining performance of our ports and railway lines.

There have been broader challenges around the declining capacity of the state, particularly at local government level, a decline in fixed investment and poor coordination across the state.

The Medium Term Development Plan – or MTDP – has been developed to address these many challenges and to put the country back on track to realise the objectives outlined in the NDP.

The MTDP aims to drive inclusive growth and job creation through structural reform and massive investment in energy, logistics and water infrastructure.

It is focused on encouraging investment and creating employment in sectors like mining, agriculture, tourism and the green economy, while providing support for small and informal enterprises.

The MTDP has prioritised the reduction of poverty and the high cost of living through expanded social protection, improved healthcare, better foundational education and focused skills development.

To ensure the success of these efforts, the MTDP focuses on building a capable, ethical and developmental state.

This includes professionalising the public service, strengthening law enforcement, improving local government delivery and rooting out corruption.

The MTDP contains a Results Framework, which quantifies the outcomes, strategic interventions, indicators and targets to be achieved over the five-year term.

The targets in the MTDP inform the development of the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework. They are also reflected in the Annual Performance Plans of departments and supporting budgets.

The President concludes performance agreements with Ministers that incorporate key priorities and measurable indicators derived from the MTDP.

Through the implementation of the MTDP and the work that has been underway over the last five years, we are steadily rebuilding our economy and restoring the capability of the state – so that we can accelerate progress towards the achievement of the goals of the National Development Plan.

I thank you.

QUESTION:

Dr Z L Mkhize (ANC) to ask the President of the Republic:



While there are serious advances that the Government has made since 1994 in relation to traditional leaders in the Republic, there is still more to be done, what steps has the Government taken to ensure that traditional leaders are positioned legally to play a role in (a) government programmes, such as the service delivery war room, and (b) municipal councils? NO609E

REPLY:

Honourable Members,

While significant progress has been made since 1994 in affirming the role of traditional and Khoi San leaders in our democratic system, more work remains to ensure that they are full partners in development and governance.

Through the District Development Model, traditional and Khoi San leaders are recognised as core governance partners.

The recognition of the role played by traditional and Khoi-San leaders in the District Development Model represents a step towards more inclusive and effective governance in South Africa, fostering partnerships that enhance community engagement and development outcomes.

In addition, a comprehensive legal framework exists to give effect to the participation of traditional leaders in municipal governance.

The Traditional and Khoi San Leadership Act makes provision for traditional councils to support municipalities in identifying community needs. Under the Act, local Houses of Traditional and Khoi San Leaders may participate in municipal programmes, strengthening accountability at the local level.

The Municipal Systems Act requires municipalities to consult traditional leaders in the development of Integrated Development Plans.

The Municipal Structures Act provides for recognised senior traditional and Khoi San leaders to participate in municipal councils as ex officio advisory members.

This includes the authority to participate in council meetings, address the council on matters affecting Traditional or Khoi San communities, and participate in policy, by law and service delivery discussions.

While the framework is robust, implementation across municipalities remains uneven.

To address this, the Medium Term Development Plan now includes a specific indicator for the participation of Traditional and Khoi-San leadership in planning, implementing and monitoring government programmes.

The Departments of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs have commenced capacity building workshops in district and metropolitan municipalities to strengthen compliance with the provisions of the relevant legislation.

These interventions are improving institutional functionality and reinforcing the integration of traditional leadership into local governance and service delivery processes.

The review of the White Paper on Local Government that is currently underway proposes a more structured cooperation between municipalities and traditional and Khoi-San leadership institutions to enable community engagement and shared problem-solving.

The Government remains firmly committed to ensuring that the institution of Traditional and Khoi San Leadership is fully recognised, empowered and integrated into our governance system.

Their wisdom, legitimacy and proximity to communities are indispensable to building a capable state and improving service delivery for our people.

I thank you.

QUESTION:



Mr J S Malema (EFF) to ask the President of the Republic:



Considering the dire state of public health facilities that are characterised by chronic shortage of health professionals and overcrowding, what (a) progress has the Government made towards the full implementation of the National Health Insurance (NHI) and (b) practical interventions has he made to ensure that when the NHI finally gets implemented, the country’s health systems will be fully functional? NO612E

REPLY:

Honourable Members,

The National Health Insurance is South Africa’s way to implement Universal Health Coverage as designed by the World Health Organization and adopted unanimously by the United Nations General Assembly.

Since the assent to the NHI Act, the Department of Health has been busy with a range of preparatory work.

This includes procedures for the registration of people who are going to use NHI, and the accreditation framework and contracting arrangements for healthcare establishments and providers.

We are also rolling out the digital systems that are required to trace a patient between different doctors, service providers, healthcare workers and health facilities – whether in the public or private sectors.

The digital systems include a Health Patient Registration System directly linked to the Department of Home Affairs population register, and an Electronic Medical Record that will roll out across more than 3,500 public healthcare facilities over the next 15 months.

Practical interventions to improve the quality and accessibility of healthcare include significant investments in infrastructure, including rebuilding old hospitals and building some new hospitals, health centres and clinics.

This is taking place alongside measures to improve hospital governance.

The national and provincial Departments of Health are also focusing on employment of doctors, other health professionals and community health workers.

As government, we have agreed not to proclaim any sections of the NHI Act until the Constitutional Court has handed down its judgment in legal challenges due to be heard at the beginning of May 2026.

The challenges that will be heard by the Constitutional Court relate to the public participation process that led to the adoption of the NHI Bill by Parliament.

We made this undertaking to ensure that the other legal challenges to the NHI Act, which have been brought on other grounds, are managed in an orderly manner that does not cause prejudice to any party,

This undertaking, which has been made an Order of Court, will not affect the timetable for the implementation of the NHI, nor will it stop the work currently underway towards implementation of the NHI.

The NHI aims to establish a single national fund that will allow for the equitable purchasing of health services from public and private healthcare providers. This will enable the whole population to access all the potential health resources in the country.

The changes brought about by the NHI are complex and far-reaching.

As provided for in the transitional provisions of the Act, these measures need to be undertaken gradually, using a progressive and programmatic approach based on the availability of financial resources.

We are determined to ensure that every South African has equal access to quality health care regardless of their ability to pay.

I thank you.

QUESTION:

Mr N M Hadebe (IFP) to ask the President of the Republic:

With reference to the announcement he made during the State of the Nation Address on 12 February 2026 that the SA National Defence Force will be deployed to support the SA Police Service in efforts to address the illegal mining and gang violence in Gauteng and the Western Cape, what (a) measurable outcomes and (b) sustainable improvements in public safety in the provinces does he envisage by the deployment? NO613E

REPLY:

Honourable Members,

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is being deployed as a force multiplier to the South African Police Service to address gangsterism in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Gauteng, and illicit mining in Gauteng and the North West.

The SANDF deployment is necessary to complement the efforts of SAPS in tackling these crimes and bringing stability to communities.

The SANDF will be deployed in support of the SAPS, operating under police command, with clear rules of engagement and for specific time-limited objectives.

The SANDF may, for example, be called on by the police to provide protection in high-risk operations, or to support cordon-and-search operations against armed criminals.

Soldiers may also help to secure critical infrastructure, freeing SAPS members to focus on investigations, arrests and building cases that lead to successful prosecutions.

The deployment of the SANDF will take place alongside other measures, such as strengthening anti-gang units and illegal mining task teams. The police will also be working with the National Prosecuting Authority on multi-disciplinary task teams to target the leadership, finances, firearms and logistics of these criminal networks.

Through this support we aim to achieve a significant reduction in serious and violent crime across targeted areas of deployment with the neutralisation of gang violence and illicit mining.