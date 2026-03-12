Atlas Renewable Energy Wins Top IJGlobal and GBM Awards, Confirming it as LATAM’s Most Bankable Clean Energy Platform

Atlas accepting the 2025 Solar Deal of the Year at the IJGlobal Awards gala

These recognitions come on the heels of Atlas’ landmark US$3 billion refinancing

We are proud to see these transactions recognized, as they reflect the type of solutions our clients and partners increasingly demand.” — Carlos Barrera, CEO of Atlas Renewable Energy

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atlas Renewable Energy (“Atlas”), a leading international clean energy infrastructure provider, continues to demonstrate its ability to structure complex, large-scale renewable energy transactions across Latin America, as reflected in multiple recent industry recognitions. IJGlobal presented Atlas with two awards, one for 2025 Energy Transition Deal of the Year, Latin America for the Copiapó Green Loan that includes a solar plant (357 MW) plus storage (320 MW), and the second for 2025 Solar Deal of the Year, Latin America for Estepa I & II, another solar + storage project with an aggregate installed capacity of 215 MW of solar PV and 418 MW x4hr BESS. The company also won Renewable Energy Deal of the Year at the GBM Awards for the BRL 1 billion financing of the Draco Solar Complex in Brazil, supported by a syndicate of leading financial institutions including BNDES, Bradesco, Santander, and Itaú.The awarded transactions reflect Atlas’ ability to structure solutions tailored to evolving market needs. The Copiapó project stands out for combining utility-scale solar generation with battery storage under a green loan structure, enabling greater dispatch flexibility and grid stability in Chile. Meanwhile, Estepa I & II demonstrate the integration of solar and storage to deliver firm, reliable energy to industrial off-takers, addressing both decarbonization targets and operational continuity. The financing of the Draco Solar Complex in Brazil further highlights Atlas’ capacity to work with local and international lenders to support large-scale infrastructure through structured, long-term financing.“We are proud to see these transactions recognized, as they reflect the type of solutions our clients and partners increasingly demand,” said Carlos Barrera, CEO of Atlas Renewable Energy. “Our focus is on structuring projects that combine renewable generation with storage, align with long-term frameworks, and can be executed reliably at scale across different markets.”The recognitions come as the company continues to advance its growth strategy, including the recent closing of a USD 3 billion portfolio corporate refinancing, which is the largest in Latin America’s non-conventional renewable energy sector, supported by a diversified group of international commercial banks.About Atlas Renewable EnergyAtlas Renewable Energy is a leading international clean energy infrastructure provider with a renewable asset base of over 10.8 GW. Atlas has specialized in developing, financing, constructing, and operating large-scale renewable energy projects since 2017.With a strong presence in Latin America, Atlas has an experienced team with extensive global power market and renewable energy expertise, as well as a solid track record in ESG and sustainable development. The company’s strategy is focused on helping large corporations and technology partners in their transition to secure clean energy, guaranteeing reliable solutions that meet their needs and have a positive impact on the communities where it operates. More information at: www.atlasrenewableenergy.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.