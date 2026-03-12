Independent Research by Aon Shows Pelago Saves $11,829 in Annual Medical Costs Per Member

Findings validate Pelago’s peer‑reviewed research and prove greater impact among high‑cost members and those with comorbidities.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pelago, the nation’s leading specialty substance use care provider, today announced results demonstrating that individuals using Pelago as their provider of choice are associated with $11,829 in medical cost savings per member per year (PMPY) and delivers a 5 to 1 return on investment, based on an independent analysis conducted by global professional services firm, Aon.

The analysis independently validated Pelago’s published, peer-reviewed 2025 study using Aon’s Cost Efficiency Measurement (CEM) methods, and extended the findings to reveal even greater savings among high-risk populations. Notably, during the intervention period per member per year (PMPY) medical spending declined among participants yielding a lower cost trend of $11,829 PMPY. Additionally, members with three or more comorbidities experienced approximately $12,882 in cost reduction.

“This analysis confirms what we’ve seen consistently at Pelago. Evidence-based substance use care helps people live healthier lives while reducing costs across multiple conditions,” said Dr. Suzette Glasner, Chief Scientific Officer at Pelago. “The fact that we’re seeing the greatest impact among people with the highest healthcare costs and most complex conditions shows how critical it is to address substance use as a part of a complete benefits strategy.”

As part of the analysis, Aon evaluated medical claims data for 1,132 Pelago members. Aon compared costs between two groups using their Cost Efficiency Measurement (CEM) methods: participants who used Pelago services and a control group drawn from a multi-employer database. Both groups were matched for demographics, geography, medical and, substance use comorbidities. The study found statistically significant cost reductions across some of the highest-cost chronic conditions, including:

● Musculoskeletal conditions: $19,000 reduction

● Cardiovascular conditions: $44,000 reduction

● Diabetes: $29,000 reduction

Substance use often amplifies costs across multiple chronic conditions, making it an important factor in healthcare spending,” said Rebecca Warnken, SVP, Health Transformation at Aon and lead author of the study. “This analysis helps to quantify that impact.”

The findings add to a growing body of evidence that evidence-based substance use care delivers measurable financial value for employers and health plans while improving member health outcomes.

Read the full analysis here.

