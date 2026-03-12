Susan Scherman Recognized as a 2026 Top Family Law Attorney by the Daily Journal

Family Law Attorney Susan Scherman

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Law Offices of Susan Scherman announced today that Scherman has been recognized as a 2026 Top Family Law Attorney by the Daily Journal, one of California’s most respected legal publications.Scherman’s selection reflects her reputation for handling complex family law matters with discretion, strategic judgment and a commitment to resolving conflict in a way that protects her clients while preserving what remains of their relationships.“Family law drew me in because of its inherent conflict—and my conviction that, with the right lawyer, that conflict can be managed and resolved rather than intensified,” Scherman said.That conviction has shaped a practice built around structure, careful negotiation and a commitment to outcomes that serve both legal and personal interests. Scherman’s practice focuses on prenuptial and postnuptial agreements, where she approaches each matter as a unique challenge shaped by the specific dynamics of the individuals involved.“What has sustained my interest is the complexity of family dynamics,” Scherman said. “No two relationships are alike, and each matter demands a thoughtful, highly tailored approach to achieve the best possible outcome.”In recent years, Scherman has observed a shift in the family law landscape. Clients are arriving better informed and increasingly reluctant to engage in protracted litigation. As a result, settlement has taken on a new strategic role.“Settlement, once perceived as a concession, is now recognized as a strategic advantage,” Scherman said. “It can be a thoughtful, cost-effective and less destructive means of resolving disputes while preserving both resources and relationships.”Her caseload reflects that philosophy. In one matter, Scherman represented a client who had been blindsided by the terms of a prenuptial agreement. Through structured negotiations that prioritized equity, she secured modifications to key provisions that restored the client’s sense of agency and enabled her to participate meaningfully in financial discussions—laying the groundwork for a more balanced partnership.In another matter, a couple negotiating a postnuptial agreement arrived with unresolved tension. Rather than allowing the legal process to widen that divide, Scherman reframed the negotiation as an opportunity for clarity and mutual understanding. The parties ultimately reached a sound agreement while also establishing a renewed foundation of trust grounded in transparency and structure.The work often requires balancing competing priorities—from helping one partner reconcile wealth preservation with fairness to managing opposing counsel in a way that keeps negotiations productive and avoids unnecessary escalation.Scherman’s recognition by the Daily Journal underscores her standing as a trusted advisor to clients navigating some of life’s most personal and consequential legal matters.

