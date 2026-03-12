Couto Group Announces Global Strategic Hubs, Including Silicon Valley, to Strengthen Founder–Investor Connections

The expansion strengthens the company’s presence across major innovation ecosystems, including Dubai, Hong Kong, and Switzerland

NEW YORK, DE, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Couto Group, a boutique capital advisory firm with offices in Boston, New York, and São Paulo, announced the expansion of its global network through the establishment of strategic hubs across key international innovation ecosystems, including Silicon Valley, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Switzerland.

The initiative reinforces the company’s mission of supporting founders and growth companies as they navigate international markets and build meaningful connections within the global investment community. Its presence in major financial and technology centers aims to deepen collaboration between entrepreneurs, investors, and strategic partners operating across multiple regions.

Founded by entrepreneur Kelly Couto, Couto Group operates as a strategic capital advisory firm focused on helping promising companies structure their growth strategies and position themselves for long-term expansion. The firm works closely with founders to refine strategic positioning, strengthen investor communication, and facilitate introductions within its international network.

“Innovation is global, and founders need access to strategic networks that extend beyond,” said Kelly Couto, founder of Couto Group. “Our goal is to build bridges between high-potential companies and the global ecosystem of investors, partners, and industry leaders who help transform ideas into scalable businesses.”

The expansion reflects Couto Group’s broader strategy of building a globally connected advisory platform capable of supporting founders and investors operating in different markets. Through its international network, the firm collaborates with partners across Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, creating opportunities for cross-border dialogue and strategic cooperation.

In recent years, the growth of international venture capital flows and the rise of global innovation hubs have reshaped how startups access resources, talent, and capital. Couto Group seeks to contribute to a more connected entrepreneurial landscape where founders and investors can collaborate across borders.

The establishment of strategic hubs in Silicon Valley, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Switzerland represents a key step in the firm’s effort to strengthen its global presence while continuing to support founders building companies with international ambitions.

Media and Market Intelligence Platform

In addition to its boutique capital advisory activities, Couto Group is also the controlling company behind Money In Focus, a financial media and intelligence platform focused on global markets, innovation, and capital trends.

The platform provides analysis, market insights, and editorial coverage of emerging investment opportunities, helping founders, investors, and business leaders better understand the economic forces shaping the global innovation economy. Through its media presence, Money In Focus contributes to informed dialogue across the international investment and entrepreneurship ecosystem.

Legal Disclaimer:

