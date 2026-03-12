Archie ranks among top software companies in Canada in G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards

Archie Ranked Among Canada's Best Software Companies

Workspace management platform Archie has been ranked by G2 among Canada's Best Software Companies and stands out as the fastest-growing vendor on the list.

It’s an incredible honor to see Archie listed alongside outstanding companies like Hootsuite and Shopify.” — Maxime Bouillion, CEO

MONTRéAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Archie has been named one of Canada’s top software companies in G2’s 2026 Best Software Awards, ranking 11th among the nation’s leading 1,893 vendors, placing those included among roughly the top 1% of the country’s software sector.

Within that already highly selective group, Archie stands out as the vendor with the largest year-over-year rise among companies that appeared in both the 2025 and 2026 rankings. The company climbed 32 positions from No. 43 in 2025 to No. 11 in 2026.

G2’s Best Software Awards are based on verified user reviews and market presence data, combining customer satisfaction scores with adoption signals across G2’s marketplace, which is used by millions of software buyers researching business technology.

One of the highest-ranked workplace software platforms on the list

While the ranking spans dozens of software categories, relatively few companies on the list operate specifically in the office and workplace management software space.

Archie is among the highest-ranked vendors in this category, reflecting growing demand for tools that help organizations manage offices, hybrid work environments, and flexible workspaces more efficiently.

Workspace software has become an increasingly important part of the modern workplace technology stack. As companies adopt hybrid work models and redesign offices for more flexible use, organizations are investing in platforms that help coordinate desk bookings, meeting rooms, visitor access, and workplace operations.

Among the companies featured in the ranking, only a small number operate in the workspace and office management software category, including Archie and FacilityOS, which ranked No. 40.

Archie records the biggest ranking jump in 2026

While several companies moved positions in this year’s ranking, Archie recorded the largest increase overall, climbing 32 places compared with 2025.

That jump moves the company from the lower half of the list to just outside the top 10, placing it among the fastest-rising vendors in Canada’s software sector.

The second- and third-largest ranking increases were recorded by Loopio Inc., an RFP response software provider ranked No. 17, and WellnessLiving Systems, a fitness management platform ranked No. 29.

Because the ranking aggregates customer satisfaction and market presence across a vendor’s products, consistent user feedback and sustained adoption play a major role in determining placement.

Only companies with a minimum number of recent verified user reviews are eligible for the awards, ensuring that rankings reflect real customer experiences during the evaluation period.

Recognition in a competitive Canadian software landscape

Canada’s software industry has expanded rapidly over the past decade, producing globally recognized platforms across sectors such as e-commerce, cybersecurity, finance, and enterprise collaboration.

The Best Software Companies in Canada list reflects this diversity, bringing together both long-established platforms and newer SaaS vendors gaining momentum through customer adoption.

Archie’s placement at No. 11 in the 2026 ranking places the company within a small group of vendors operating at the highest level of Canada’s software ecosystem.

The company’s strong rise in the rankings also highlights the growing importance of office and workplace management software as organizations rethink how physical workspaces are used.

After climbing 32 positions in a single year, Archie now sits just outside the top 10, marking one of the most notable movements in this year’s ranking.

