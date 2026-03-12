Arrow Real Estate Advisors Arranges $11.8 Million in Financing for Five-Property Industrial Outdoor Storage Portfolio

FL, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arrow Real Estate Advisors, a leading real estate finance advisory firm, has successfully arranged $11,775,000 in total financing for IG Logistics across a five-property industrial outdoor storage (“IOS”) portfolio spanning Pennsylvania, Illinois, and Florida. The financings were provided by Wintrust. The transactions were led by Justin Boruchov, Managing Director, and Morris Dabbah, Senior Vice President of Arrow Real Estate Advisors and consisted of three acquisition loans and two refinancing loans.

​​“It’s been an honor helping IG Logistics scale their industrial outdoor storage investment platform over the last five years to nearly three dozen assets by connecting them with the right relationship lenders,” said Justin Boruchov, Managing Director of Arrow Real Estate Advisors. “On this most recent five-property package, Wintrust deserves significant credit. Time and again, they’ve demonstrated a deep understanding of the IOS asset class and worked closely with us to structure financing precisely around our client’s business plan.”

The portfolio includes the acquisition of 1528 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA; 2428 Reeves Road & 1715 Terry Drive, Joliet, IL; each a single-tenant, value-add opportunity offering mark-to-market upside. In addition, Arrow arranged refinancings for 4720 & 4750 Laredo Avenue, Fort Myers, FL; properties that were originally acquired all-cash and have since been fully stabilized following execution of the Sponsor’s business plan. All five transactions were sourced off-market.

In aggregate, the portfolio spans approximately 20.6 acres and 102,337 square feet of improvements. The primary challenges varied by transaction: for the acquisitions, Arrow was tasked with identifying a lender comfortable providing non-recourse financing on single-tenant industrial assets with near-term lease-roll. For the refinancings, the challenge centered on securing a lender willing to get comfortable with optically high loan-to-cost metrics and underwrite to true LTV given the speed at which the Sponsor executed their business plan and stabilized the assets after closing on the acquisitions all-cash.

Arrow Real Estate Advisors conducted a comprehensive marketing process for each opportunity, sourcing and evaluating multiple lender quotes. Ultimately, Wintrust emerged as the optimal capital partner, offering non-recourse financing and the ability to finance all five properties despite the portfolio’s geographic diversity across the Midwest, Northeast, and Southeast. The lender also provided flexibility around release provisions for the Joliet and Fort Myers assets, supporting the Sponsor’s long-term exit strategy.

About Arrow Real Estate Advisors

Arrow Real Estate Advisors, founded in 2024 by industry veteran Morris Betesh, is a leading real estate finance advisory firm that partners with the nation's top developers. The firm delivers comprehensive, customized financial solutions, specializing in permanent financing, construction financing, debt structuring, and raising joint venture equity. Operating across all asset classes—including luxury residential, commercial office, hotels, retail, and industrial warehouses—Arrow Real Estate Advisors is dedicated to exceeding client expectations and achieving exceptional results. With a dynamic team of some of the most driven, innovative, and sharpest professionals in the industry, the firm consistently provides creative solutions and leverages its expansive network of financial partners. Headquartered in New York City, Arrow Real Estate Advisors operates nationwide, setting new standards in real estate finance. For more information about Arrow Real Estate Advisors and its services, please visit https://www.arrowrea.com.

