Canadiana, Folk Art, Fine Art & Historic Objects from the Late Miller Carmichael Collection Headline March 28 Auction

Online-only March 28 sale offers 273 lots of Canadiana, folk art, fine art, and historic objects from the esteemed Carmichael collection

From the towering presence of a Quebec diamond point armoire to the delicate beauty of a Grenfell rug, the scale of this collection reflects a lifetime of passionate hunting for the soul of Canada” — Ben Lennox, Head of Sales at Miller & Miller

NEW HAMBURG, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- An exceptional 18th-century Quebec diamond point armoire; a vibrant Montreal street scene by John Little; a rare Waterloo County Eby family dry sink; and an important group of Grenfell hooked mats lead the highlights in Canadiana, Folk Art, Fine Art & Historic Objects – The late Miller Carmichael Collection, presented by Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. The online-only auction takes place March 28, 2026, offering collectors the opportunity to acquire important works of Canadian heritage assembled over a lifetime by one of the country’s most dedicated collectors.The auction features 273 lots spanning Canadiana furniture, decoys, fine art, folk art, and textiles from the distinguished collection of the late Miller Carmichael of Riverfield, Quebec. The sale will be conducted as an online-only simulcast auction, with lots closing sequentially beginning at 9:00 a.m. EDT on March 28, allowing bidders to follow the action live as each lot closes in real time.Miller Carmichael was a distinguished Canadian businessman and avid collector whose life was defined by a deep appreciation for the nation’s cultural heritage. A leader at Montreal-based Carmichael Engineering, he combined industrial precision with a collector’s instinct for craftsmanship, authenticity, and storytelling. His collection reflects decades of passionate searching for rare and meaningful objects—from Quebec country furniture and maritime folk art to significant Canadian paintings and historic textiles.“Miller Carmichael didn’t just collect objects; he preserved the heartbeat of a nation,” said Ben Lennox, Head of Sales at Miller & Miller Auctions. “This auction offers a rare window into a life where industrial precision met the soulful, rugged beauty of Canadian heritage.”The sale includes a particularly strong selection of Canadian country furniture, along with folk art paintings and carvings by celebrated artists such as Joe Norris and Cyril Hirtle, important Canadian fine art by John Little and Goodridge Roberts, and an outstanding group of Grenfell hooked mats. Several of the mats were exhibited in Matting Season: Hooked Rugs of the Grenfell Mission, a traveling exhibition organized by the Textile Museum of Canada.“From the towering presence of a Quebec diamond point armoire to the delicate beauty of a Grenfell rug, the scale of this collection reflects a lifetime of passionate hunting for the soul of Canada,” Lennox said. “To see works by John Little and Joe Norris alongside historic weathervanes and trade signs is to witness the full breadth of our national character, curated by a master’s eye.”Among the highlight pieces in the sale is Lot 167, an outstanding 18th-century Quebec diamond point pine armoire, expected to be the top lot of the auction. The cabinet features bold sculpted diamond panels, flush side panels, and traces of original red paint. Retaining its original cornice molding, shelves, escutcheon, and forged hinges, the armoire displays exceptional patina and presence and carries an estimate of $12,000–$18,000 CAD.Quebec country furniture is strongly represented throughout the collection. Lot 169, a stately circa 1820 Quebec armoire, retains its original rat-tail hinges and a remarkable oxidized blue-green paint often referred to as “black,” along with its original cornice, shelves, pit-sawn backboards, and rosehead nails (estimate: $6,000–$8,000 CAD). Another excellent example appears as Lot 227, a twelve-panel Quebec armoire dating to the same period, complete with overlapping doors, original hardware, and a dark grey-green wash layered over earlier paint (estimate: $5,000–$7,000 CAD).Ontario furniture also plays an important role in the auction. Lot 75, a rare mid-19th-century Waterloo County dry sink sourced directly from the Eby family homestead retains its original two-colour paint and features a shaped backboard, raised panel doors, dovetailed drawers, and a dovetailed bracket base. The Eby family were well known Ontario potters, adding further historical interest to the piece (estimate: $4,000–$6,000 CAD).Fine Canadian art is represented by several notable works, including Lot 155, a lively Montreal street scene by celebrated Canadian artist John Little (1928–2024). The oil on canvas captures the charm and atmosphere of the city’s architecture and streetscapes, a subject Little explored throughout his long career. The painting retains strong colour and is presented in a tasteful period frame (estimate: $6,000–$8,000 CAD).Folk art highlights include maritime paintings by important Atlantic Canadian artists. Lot 178, a bold 1981 oil painting by Joe Norris (1924–1996), depicts a lone tugboat beneath a circling seagull and reflects the artist’s distinctive style and affection for coastal life (estimate: $4,000–$6,000 CAD). A charming fishing scene by Cyril Hirtle (1918–2003) appears as Lot 179, rendered in watercolour and showing a fisherman in his skiff with a lighthouse and wharf beyond, housed in its original simple frame (estimate: $4,000–$6,000 CAD).Textiles form another important component of the sale, particularly the group of Grenfell hooked mats. Among them is Lot 83, a striking example titled “Dog Team with Shadows,” designed in 1942 by Stephen Hamilton based on his experiences working with the Grenfell Mission. Retaining strong colour and detail and bearing its original Grenfell Labrador Industries label, the mat represents a notable example of this uniquely Canadian textile tradition (estimate: $4,000–$6,000 CAD).“A legendary collector is a shepherd of history,” adds Lennox. “In this collection, Miller Carmichael has gathered the scattered fragments of our past—from the elegance of a nautical instrument to the whimsy of a hockey scene—and kept them safe for the next generation of storytellers. Miller & Miller Auctions is honoured to present this remarkable collection.”The auction will be conducted online-only, with bidders invited to tune in to the live webcast beginning at 9:00 a.m. EDT on March 28 to watch the lots close sequentially in real time. Online bidding will be available through Miller & Miller Auctions and LiveAuctioneers. Phone and absentee bids are also accepted.Auction link: https://shorturl.at/EnsTC Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. is Canada’s trusted seller of high-value collections and is always accepting quality consignments. The firm specializes in watches, art, antiques, and important collectibles, providing collectors with a respected and transparent marketplace to buy and sell.For consignment inquiries or further information, contact Ben Lennox at 1 (519) 390-9543, email ben@millerandmillerauctions.com or visit www.MillerandMillerAuctions.com

