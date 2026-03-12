Arrow Real Estate Advisors Arranges $40 Million Fixed-Rate Acquisition Financing for Premier Open-Air Retail Center

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arrow Real Estate Advisors, a leading real estate finance advisory firm, has successfully arranged $40,000,000 in fixed-rate acquisition financing for the purchase of a big box retail center, a premier open-air shopping center located in the Greater Chicago metropolitan area. The financing was provided by Webster Bank. The transaction was led by Morris Betesh, Founder and Managing Partner, Jack McPhail, Senior Vice President, and Alex Ellman, Senior Associate, of Arrow Real Estate Advisors.

“This big box retail center is an institutional quality asset that checks every box. It is a dominant location with national credit tenancy and has a clear path to value creation through additional lease up of two well positioned spaces," said Morris Betesh, Founder and Managing Partner of Arrow Real Estate Advisors. "With 4.7 million annual visits, recent long-term commitments from several major tenants, and anchor sales figures that demonstrate real consumer demand, lenders responded to the fundamentals. We secured terms that reflect the asset's institutional quality while preserving flexibility for our client to capture the upside.”

The property comprises 580,477 square feet across 19 retail units and is anchored by nationally recognized retailers. Situated within a dense and affluent suburban trade area, the center benefits from strong median household incomes, consistent consumer traffic, and limited competitive supply. The acquisition presented an opportunity to secure a large-scale retail asset with durable cash flow from credit tenancy, as well as embedded upside through leasing cadence, merchandising enhancements, and long-term repositioning potential.

Key transaction complexities centered on aligning lender expectations with the Sponsor’s business plan, particularly with respect to proceeds and structure for a retail center of this size and tenant composition. While the rent roll included anchors and junior anchors with established operating histories, careful narrative positioning was required around renewal dynamics and market relevance. In addition, lenders’ heightened scrutiny of large-format retail necessitated a thoughtful presentation of trade-area strength, competitive positioning, and the durability of income across market cycles.

Arrow Real Estate Advisors strategically positioned the asset with capital sources that have a proven track record of financing high-quality retail centers nationally. The Sponsor’s strong execution capabilities and credibility were instrumental in building lender conviction and securing a financing structure that reflected the stability of the asset rather than penalizing its scale. By combining the property’s operating performance, institutional-grade tenancy, and a measured, achievable business plan, Arrow delivered a competitive capital solution offering attractive terms and certainty of execution.

About Arrow Real Estate Advisor

Arrow Real Estate Advisors, founded in 2024 by industry veteran Morris Betesh, is a leading real estate finance advisory firm that partners with the nation's top developers. The firm delivers comprehensive, customized financial solutions, specializing in permanent financing, construction financing, debt structuring, and raising joint venture equity. Operating across all asset classes—including luxury residential, commercial office, hotels, retail, and industrial warehouses—Arrow Real Estate Advisors is dedicated to exceeding client expectations and achieving exceptional results. With a dynamic team of some of the most driven, innovative, and sharpest professionals in the industry, the firm consistently provides creative solutions and leverages its expansive network of financial partners. Headquartered in New York City, Arrow Real Estate Advisors operates nationwide, setting new standards in real estate finance. For more information about Arrow Real Estate Advisors and its services, please visit https://www.arrowrea.com.

