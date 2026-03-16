Camden Apothecary Dispensary at Bell Rexall Pharmacy Unveils Cannabis Education Partnership with Green Shoulder

Camden Apothecary at Historic Bell Rexall Pharmacy

"Cannabis Questions? Just Ask," helps community members access accurate & relevant information about cannabis & wellness topics in a comfortable & engaging way.

Countless individuals can benefit from using cannabis as a safe, natural alternative to pharmaceuticals, but need reassurance as they take that first step.” — Anthony Minniti

CAMDEN, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Camden Apothecary Dispensary at Bell Pharmacy, announces a public cannabis education partnership with Green Shoulder, a hands-on, adult-use cannabis education service. The partners launched, "Cannabis Questions? Just Ask," to help community members access accurate and relevant information about cannabis and wellness topics in a comfortable and engaging way. This partnership provides reliable and entertaining education programming, by hosting open dialogue sessions in community spaces. Each event is approximately 60-90 minutes long and promotes experienced cannabis educators who highlight cannabinoid fundamentals, including plant and consumption basics, and answer questions from cannacurious and cannaconfused individuals.“We're thrilled to partner with the Green Shoulder program in helping consumers overcome the psychological barriers borne from decades of the wrongheaded "war" on cannabis,” stated Anthony Minniti, pharmacist and co-owner of Camden Apothecary. “Countless individuals can benefit from using cannabis as a safe, natural alternative to pharmaceuticals, but need reassurance as they take that first step. Our partnership brings together degreed healthcare professionals, experienced cannabis consumers, and highly educated cannabis counselors to serve as a "guide" for our guests’ first steps on their cannabis journey. This program is a first of its kind and can hopefully serve as a model for similar partnerships throughout the State”.The "Cannabis Questions? Just Ask" informative events will be hosted in and around Camden County throughout 2026. Through this strategic partnership, local South Jersey residents can participate in introductory, in-person events that are designed to minimize uncertainty and confusion about cannabis and result in confident decision-making. These free information sessions will feature insight about the contemporary role of cannabis as it intersects with health and wellness, the statewide marketplace, and pop culture as well as interactive Q&As."When it comes to the topic of cannabis, there is a lot to unpack for many people," said Angela Speakman, founder of Green Shoulder. "In addition to helping people understand the basics about the plant and safely selecting products, we also help people deepen their understanding of why it's such a complex topic. We are thrilled to be partnering with Camden Apothecary and Bell Rexall Pharmacy to empower event participants to learn more about cannabis and how it can impact individual wellness. In the last century or so, problematic and inaccurate messaging has been steady and pervasive. These events are designed to alleviate some of that, in a fun, relaxed way."Community organizations and centers interested in bringing a public cannabis education program to their location can request a session by contacting Camden Apothecary.Camden Apothecary is a locally owned adult-use cannabis dispensary conveniently located in the historic Parkside neighborhood of Camden, New Jersey. Green Shoulder is a signature education program of Elucidation Strategies. To learn more about Camden Apothecary, visit https://camdenapothecary.com/. To learn more about Green Shoulder, visit https://www.elucidationstrategies.com/. About Camden Apothecary Dispensary at Bell PharmacyCamden Apothecary Dispensary at Bell Pharmacy was established to introduce an innovative approach to the emerging cannabis industry. While retail dispensaries are 100% medical or recreational, Camden Apothecary has introduced a hybrid model that fully embraces both sectors of the cannabis market. One of Camden Apothecary’s main goals is to help destigmatize the use of cannabis by highlighting and promoting cannabis' rightful placement among other recreational substances (fine wines, cigars, craft beer, and spirits) but also preserving and advocating for its use as a bonafide healthcare remedy. Camden Apothecary is the only dispensary in the nation to be co-located alongside a pharmacy in the same building. Its integration with Bell Pharmacy helps create a "safe space” for novice consumers who are “canna-curious", but reluctant to visit a typical dispensary, or hesitant to take their first steps toward purchase and consumption of cannabis products.About Green ShoulderGreen Shoulder, Elucidation Strategies, helps people make informed decisions when it comes to cannabis. Through “Green Shoulder” and “Community Conversations,” ES provides helpful solutions for individuals interested in reliable and accurate cannabis information. A signature program, “Green Shoulder” is an at-home cannabis consumption guidance service for cannacurious individuals and groups who want to learn about consumption.

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