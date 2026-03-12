Fence & Deck Connection: Best of the Best Award Winner for Excellence in Customer Satisfaction 2026 Fence & Deck Connection 35 Year Anniversary Logo

Fence & Deck Connection Wins “Best of the Best” Award for Customer Service for the 10th Consecutive Year During 35th Anniversary Milestone

It shows the trust our customers place in us and the hard work our employees put in every single day.” — James Rubush, Founder & CEO

ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fence & Deck Connection proudly announces it has been named a “Best of the Best” National Award Winner for Excellence in Customer Service by consumer advocate Rich Noonan and the Best of the Best Television program for the 10th consecutive year. The recognition comes during a historic moment for the company as it celebrates its 35th anniversary of serving homeowners with high-quality outdoor living solutions.The Best of the Best Award is one of the most respected honors in the home improvement industry, recognizing companies across the country that demonstrate exceptional customer service, superior workmanship, and a long-standing commitment to integrity. Each year, the Best of the Best Television team conducts extensive research, reviewing customer feedback, company history, and industry reputation before selecting award recipients.Being recognized for ten years in a row reflects Fence & Deck Connection’s consistent dedication to delivering an outstanding customer experience. From the initial consultation to the final installation and inspection, the company prioritizes clear communication, craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction on every project.“This recognition means a great deal to our entire team,” said James Rubush, Founder and CEO of Fence & Deck Connection. “Winning the Best of the Best Award for the 10th consecutive year while celebrating our 35th anniversary makes this milestone especially meaningful. It shows the trust our customers place in us and the hard work our employees put in every single day.”Founded in 1991, Fence & Deck Connection has grown into one of the region’s most trusted outdoor living contractors, specializing in custom fences, decks, screened porches , and outdoor structures for both residential and commercial customers. Over the past three and a half decades, the company has completed tens of thousands of projects while maintaining a reputation for quality craftsmanship and exceptional service.In the award feature, Rich Noonan highlights the company’s strong reputation, its focus on doing business the right way, and the thousands of satisfied customers who continue to recommend Fence & Deck Connection to friends and neighbors. The Best of the Best Television feature recognizing Fence & Deck Connection can be viewed here As Fence & Deck Connection celebrates 35 years in business, the company remains focused on its mission: building lifelong clients through a commitment to excellence, integrity, and customer satisfaction.ABOUT FENCE & DECK CONNECTION:For 35 years, Fence & Deck Connection has designed and installed high-quality fences, decks, and screened porches for Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, and Georgia residential customers. In addition to residential installation, they are one of the most trusted providers of commercial railing, fence, and deck installation services in the entire Mid-Atlantic region.

Fence & Deck Connection: Best of the Best Award Winner for Excellence in Customer Satisfaction 2026

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.