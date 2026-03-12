Sweetwater Announces Another Expansion, Increasing the Size of the Nation’s Largest Music Store

New immersive and interactive home audio rooms highlight the latest expansion to the Fort Wayne, Indiana, store

FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The nation’s largest music store — located on the Sweetwater campus in Fort Wayne, Indiana — is getting even bigger. Sweetwater is unveiling a significant update to its retail store , which includes two new dedicated home audio listening rooms.The state-of-the-art immersive environments are the latest enhancements to the store, which originally opened in 2006 and was expanded to its current location in 2021. As a part of this multimillion-dollar investment, Sweetwater has added two purpose-built listening rooms engineered to create a high-performance home audio experience.The immersive room features a custom‑designed JBL Synthesis system. Sweetwater is the only place in the Midwest where customers can experience this setup, which delivers cinema‑quality audio in a tuned, purpose-built environment.The second space, the home audio room, includes three independent interactive listening zones. More than 100 components are on display and available to explore — soundbars, floor-standing and bookshelf speakers, turntables, home theater systems, media players, home audio receivers, and more.“At Sweetwater, everything begins with sound,” said Adam Crampton, director of music store operations at Sweetwater. “We want to help people build systems that aren’t just powerful, but purposeful. It’s about knowing the tools, knowing the technology, and using that knowledge to create the exact experience someone is aiming for.”Recognized as a leader in musical instruments and pro audio equipment, Sweetwater expanded into the home audio category in 2023. During that time, the company also broadened its offerings for content creators with a wide selection of cameras and video gear.To learn more about Sweetwater, visit Sweetwater.com.

