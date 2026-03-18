Industry-first Academy launches to empower marketers to tackle growing martech complexity

Clevertouch's lovemartech Academy is a training and research hub that supports marketing teams looking to maximise the value of their martech investments

HAMPSHIRE , UNITED KINGDOM, March 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clevertouch Consulting today announces the launch of the lovemartech Academy , a new learning hub designed to help marketing professionals build the skills and insight needed to succeed in an increasingly complex marketing technology landscape.The lovemartech Academy combines martech training, independent research and industry collaboration in a single platform. Through the Academy, marketers can access expert-led training courses, structured learning pathways and curated research designed to help unlock greater value from their martech investments.The lovemartech Academy provides practical training delivered by Clevertouch’s team of certified martech specialists, who collectively hold more than 140 platform certifications across leading marketing technologies including Adobe Journey Optimizer and Marketo, and Salesforce Marketing Cloud. Members also gain access to Clevertouch’s growing portfolio of independent research, including its widely recognised State of Martech report, as well as priority invitations to industry events, workshops, and webinars.Academic partnership strengthens martech researchTo support the launch, Clevertouch is also collaborating with the University of Stirling through a Knowledge Transfer Partnership (KTP) to expand the scale and depth of its independent martech research. Clevertouch’s research team will work alongside academic experts to generate deeper insights into how organisations are adopting and using marketing technology.The collaboration builds on Clevertouch’s existing relationship with Rob Angell, Professor of Marketing at Stirling University, who has partnered with Clevertouch on recent editions of its State of Martech research.Professor Rob Angell commented: “Over the past decade, organisations have invested heavily in marketing technology, but there is still limited independent evidence around what successful adoption really looks like. Our partnership with Clevertouch creates an important opportunity to move the conversation forward - shifting martech towards a more evidence-based discipline. By combining academic research with industry access to real-world use cases, the lovemartech Academy can help build a clearer understanding of how marketing technology contributes to organisational performance.”Chris Fowler, Director of Research & Enablement at Clevertouch Consulting, added: “Marketing technology continues to evolve rapidly, but many organisations struggle to keep skills and knowledge up to date. The lovemartech Academy brings together training, research and community to help marketers build the capabilities they need to get more value from their martech investments. By combining certified platform training with independent research and academic collaboration, we’re creating a space where marketing teams can continuously develop their skills and stay ahead in a fast-moving martech landscape.”Learn more about the lovemartech Academy here ENDSAbout Clevertouch ConsultingClevertouch Consulting is Europe’s leading Martech consultancy, software and services provider, the B2B Marketing Consulting partner of the year, an accredited 3-star Best Company for extraordinary levels of employee engagement, and a Top 100 Company to Work for three years running.Created by Marketers with Martech in mind, Clevertouch’s purpose is to help clients make sense of their Martech investment and prove the ROI. Clevertouch pioneered the concept of ‘the Martech Spine’, primarily based around Marketing Automation and Marketing Cloud platforms.As the first Adobe Marketo Platinum Partner and first Adobe International Partner of the year, Clevertouch has supported over 500 blue chip and ambitious clients on their Martech journey. This includes Aveva, Atos, BT, Deloitte, Legal & General and Shell.For more information, please visit: https://clever-touch.com/

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