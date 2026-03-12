Printify Leads the Best Print-on-Demand Companies for Starting a Business in 2026

Best Print-on-Demand Companies in 2026

From global production networks to niche specialists, today’s POD platforms help sellers test ideas, expand catalogs, and scale profitably

With a broad product range, a global production network, and tools that simplify fulfillment, sellers can test faster, iterate on what works, and scale while keeping a close eye on margins.” — Davis Sarmins, Director of Growth Marketing at Printify

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global print-on-demand (POD) industry continues to grow rapidly as entrepreneurs look for ways to launch ecommerce businesses without upfront inventory costs. Industry forecasts estimate the market reached approximately $8.93 billion in 2024 and could expand to $57.49 billion by 2033, representing a projected 23.3% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) driven by rising demand for customized products across ecommerce categories.For online sellers, print-on-demand platforms offer a low-risk way to test product ideas, expand into new categories, and scale businesses while protecting profit margins. Today’s POD providers offer a wide range of capabilities from large global production networks and extensive product catalogs to specialized platforms focused on niche items or marketplace-style selling.To help entrepreneurs evaluate their options, Printful has compiled a 2026 roundup of leading print-on-demand companies, analyzing platforms based on product selection, fulfillment reach, ecommerce integrations, branding options, and tools that help sellers operate profitably.Below are some of the best print-on-demand companies for starting a business in 2026.1. Printify: Broad product selection with margin-focused tools for growthPrintify is a leading print-on-demand platform for entrepreneurs starting and scaling online stores. With 1,300+ customizable products across apparel, accessories, home decor, and tech, sellers can test new ideas quickly and expand into winning categories, without holding inventory.Printify connects merchants to 90+ print providers across the US, Canada, Europe, the UK, China, and Australia, giving sellers flexibility as they grow and reach customers in multiple regions. Online sellers can access and customize products from well-known brands such as Adidas, American Apparel, CamelBak, Carhartt, Champion, and Columbia, alongside many others.Merchants can start for free and pay only when an order is placed. For sellers focused on great margins, Printify Premium offers discounts of up to 20%, helping increase the profit potential of every sale.Printify also includes automation and AI-driven tools that help sellers streamline product creation, optimize listings, and manage orders more efficiently, reducing manual work as stores grow in sales.“Print-on-demand lets entrepreneurs validate ideas without upfront inventory,” said Davis Sarmins, Director of Growth Marketing at Printify. “With broad product selection, a global network of production partners, and tools designed to simplify fulfillment, sellers can test faster, iterate on what works, and scale while keeping a close eye on margins.”2. Printful: In-house production and quality assurance for consistency-focused brandsPrintful is known for its in-house manufacturing and quality assurance processes, which appeal to businesses that prioritize consistent print results and dependable fulfillment standards.The platform offers a broad selection of apparel and accessories and integrates with major ecommerce platforms and marketplaces, including Shopify, WooCommerce, Wix, Squarespace, Etsy, Amazon, and TikTok Shop. Optional paid plans provide access to features such as discounts, branded packaging, and additional branding tools, making Printful a fit for sellers who want more control over the customer unboxing experience.3. Merchize: Unique product categories for niche marketsMerchize stands out for its mix of standard apparel and unique customizable products. Alongside classic POD items like t-shirts and hoodies, sellers can offer specialty items such as custom-shaped window suncatchers and photo night lights.The platform provides free access to its print-on-demand system, with fulfillment costs applied per order. Merchize operates fulfillment facilities in Vietnam, the US, Europe, Australia, and China, offering international shipping capabilities for online sellers.4. Spreadshop: Fast production and easy setupSpreadshop is designed for entrepreneurs who want a straightforward print-on-demand solution with fast turnaround times. Many orders are produced and shipped within 48 hours, making it a good option for businesses prioritizing quick fulfillment.The platform supports products like hoodies, hats, mugs, tote bags, and water bottles. Spreadshop integrates with platforms such as Shopify, Etsy, TikTok Shop, WooCommerce, and Squarespace, allowing sellers to easily add POD products to existing stores.5. Redbubble: Marketplace selling for artistsRedbubble operates differently from most POD platforms because it functions as a standalone marketplace. Artists upload their designs, and Redbubble automatically places them on a wide range of products available for customers to purchase.Creators earn money by setting their own markup on products, while Redbubble manages production, fulfillment, and customer service. This makes the platform appealing for designers looking to generate passive income without running a separate store.6. JetPrint: Broad selection of accessories and lifestyle productsJetPrint offers a large catalog of accessories and lifestyle products that go beyond traditional POD apparel. Sellers can create custom shoes, watches, wallets, rugs, and home decor items.The platform ships products from China and integrates with eCommerce platforms like Shopify, Etsy, WooCommerce, and Wix. Its catalog makes it especially useful for sellers who want to focus on giftable or novelty items.7. Gelato: Global production with local fulfillmentGelato focuses on fast delivery by producing products as close to the customer as possible. Its network includes more than 140 production partners across over 30 countries, helping reduce shipping times and costs.The platform specializes in products like wall art, photo books, and greeting cards but also offers apparel and accessories. Integrations with Shopify, Etsy, WooCommerce, and other platforms make it easy for sellers to connect their stores.8. Apliiq: Fashion-focused POD apparel in the USApliiq is a US-based print-on-demand service that specializes in custom apparel for fashion brands. The platform offers unique decoration methods like woven labels, embroidered patches, and cut-and-sew appliqué.Orders are produced and shipped from facilities in Los Angeles and Philadelphia. Apliiq also offers inventory storage and fulfillment services.About PrintifyPrintify is a print-on-demand platform that helps merchants create and sell custom products without holding inventory. With a large product catalog and a global network of print providers, Printify enables entrepreneurs and ecommerce brands to build assortments, fulfill orders, and scale efficiently.About PrintfulPrintful is a US-based print-on-demand and fulfillment company that enables entrepreneurs to create and sell custom products online without holding inventory. By integrating with leading ecommerce platforms and marketplaces, Printful allows sellers to focus on brand building and marketing while production, warehousing, and shipping are handled seamlessly.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.