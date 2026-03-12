Miami PI Masterclass Helps Florida PI Firms Double Leads & Compete in AI Search

The one-day workshop hosted by Law Firm Marketing Pros and the Miami-Dade Bar helps personal injury lawyers in Florida adapt to legal changes and strategically take advantage of opportunities in a changing technological landscape.

CORAL GABLES, FL, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Law Firm Marketing Pros, in collaboration with the Miami-Dade Bar, is hosting The Miami PI Masterclass: Surviving Tort Reform, Doubling Your Leads and Dominating the AI Search War, a one-day strategic workshop designed exclusively for Florida personal injury attorneys and law firm owners navigating rapid industry change.

Taking place on March 12, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a networking happy hour from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hotel Colonnade in Coral Gables, the masterclass will provide growth-focused injury law firm leaders with practical insights on adapting to Florida’s evolving legal and digital landscape.

The workshop will focus on the intersection of tort reform, evolving client search behavior, and AI-driven marketing, equipping personal injury law firm partners with strategies to stay competitive as traditional digital marketing tactics rapidly evolve.

Participants will gain a high-level roadmap for adjusting to Florida’s legal reforms while positioning their firms for growth in a market increasingly influenced by artificial intelligence and changing consumer search habits.

Key topics and takeaways for attendees include:

Understanding the practical impact of Florida’s HB 837 tort reform as cases move through litigation



Adapting personal injury marketing strategies to shifting client search behavior in the AI era



Building a modern digital marketing system that integrates SEO, video, and reputation management



Using AI-driven search insights to improve law firm visibility and lead generation



Why YouTube and long-form video are emerging competitive advantages for personal injury firms



Protecting and scaling law firm reputation online while maintaining Florida Bar compliance



Aligning traditional and digital marketing into a unified growth strategy



Practical steps firms can implement immediately to scale lead generation and revenue in 2026



The Miami PI Masterclass is designed specifically for growth-minded personal injury law firm partners managing seven- and eight-figure practices who want clarity on how to adapt their marketing and positioning as the competitive environment continues to evolve.

Participants will also have the opportunity to earn two Florida Bar–approved CLE credits (1 Ethics and 1 General) while gaining insights into ethical digital marketing strategies and reputation management practices.

“Personal injury firms are facing a perfect storm of tort reform and rapidly evolving client search behavior,” said Josh Konigsberg, founder of Law Firm Marketing Pros. “Law firms that adapt quickly will gain a significant competitive advantage,” Konigsberg added. “This workshop is designed to help Florida PI firms understand what’s changing and how to position themselves ahead of the market.”

Seats for the event are limited, and attendees can reserve a spot with a fully refundable $97 deposit. In addition to a panel discussion, speakers and topics at the workshop will include the following:

Josh Konigsberg - Digital Marketing for Law Firms in the AI Era

Margarita Eberline - From Ring to Retainer: Connect to Convert More Leads to Signed Cases

Todd Michaels, Esq., Andrew A. Harris, Esq., Eric M. Tinstman, Esq., Michal Meiler, Esq. - HB837 three years later: Tort Reform in practice

Vince Gelormine - Leveraging Organic and Paid Ads for YouTube As A Force Multiplier in PI

Mairim Zalez - Ethical CLE Seminar: Ethical Reputation Marketing & Management for Florida Attorneys

Josh Schmerling, Esq.- The Future of Legal Tech

Pedro Echarte, Esq. - Airbnb inc and the liability ladder

Taylor Wasser - Private Investigator Dossier: The true cost of waiting

Sponsors of the Miami PI Masterclass include:

Scarola Settlement Consulting - www.settlewithjay.com

Virtrify - https://virtrify.com/

LawPro.Ai - LawPro.Ai

Miami Private Investigations - https://miamiprivateinvestigations.com/

Capital Financing - www.injuryfinancing.com

CEDA Orthopedic Group - https://cedaorthopedicgroup.com/

Dmitriy Berman AWMA - Wealth Advisor, VP Citizens Bank

Law Office Success - https://lawofficesuccess.com/

Marketing Boss - https://margaritaeberline.com/

The Miami PI Masterclass will also provide networking opportunities for law firm leaders looking to connect with peers and discuss strategies for navigating the next phase of personal injury law firm growth.

EVENT DETAILS:



Event: The Miami PI Masterclass: Surviving Tort Reform, Doubling Your Leads and Dominating the AI Search War

Date: March 12, 2026

Time: 9 am – 4 pm; 4pm – 6pm Happy Hour

Location: Hotel Colonnade Coral Gables 180 Aragon Ave, Coral Gables, Florida 33134

Cost: $97 fully-refundable reservation charge. Seats are limited.



More information and registration details are available at: https://www.agmattorney.com/agm-workshop-attendees-miami/

About Law Firm Marketing Pros

At Law Firm Marketing Pros, our vision is to help improve the way law firms market their services. Our mission is to educate, serve, and provide our clients with the most cutting-edge, efficient, and cost-effective online marketing tools available to increase their revenues and profits and exceed their goals.

Law Firm Marketing Pros

250 S. Central Blvd, Suite 100-A

Jupiter, FL 33458

561-948-5001

https://lawfirmmarketingpros.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

