Community Leader and CEO Publishes New Book about Breaking Free of Limiting Narratives and Taking Control of Your Legacy

Rey Ramsey releases "The Tyranny of False Choices: A Guide to Authentic Decision-Making" with Forbes Books.

“The Tyranny of False Choices: A Guide to Authentic Decision-Making” by Rey Ramsey is released with Forbes Books.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- “The Tyranny of False Choices: A Guide to Authentic Decision-Making” by Rey Ramsey is now available on Amazon and at major book sellers. The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes.In "The Tyranny of False Choices," Rey Ramsey applies over three decades of boundary-crossing leadership experience to expose how systems of influence—from institutions to internal doubts—limit our ability to make authentic decisions. More than a critique of the status quo, the book strives to reclaim independent thought in a world designed to manipulate it.Ramsey reveals how false either-or scenarios, reinforced by social pressures, hierarchical systems, and misleading narratives, keep individuals and organizations locked into patterns of mediocrity. But through frameworks rooted in moral clarity, critical analysis, and lived experience, he offers readers the tools to resist manipulation and chart their own path.“The primary point is that the deeds of tyrants obscure our ability to access better options,” Ramsey said. “Imagine the possibilities for you, your organization, and the nation if we eliminate the effects of those artificially constrained choices. It is within our grasp to make the authentic decisions that lead to the best outcomes. I’m sharing these ideas not because they’re perfect, but because I’ve seen their benefits. Time and time again, the human spirit triumphs over bad intentions and difficult circumstances.”With examples from his own career and timeless lessons from historical figures, Ramsey encourages readers to build a resilient mindset that can thrive across industries, beliefs, and boundaries. This book is essential reading for anyone who wants to rise above thought tyranny and make bold, principled choices that reflect who they truly are.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About the AuthorRey Ramsey is President and CEO of Nathan Cummings Foundation , Founder and CEO of Centri Capital, and Founder & Chair of Centri Tech Foundation. A veteran leader with over thirty years of C-suite experience across multiple sectors, Rey has served as president of Enterprise Community Partners and founded One Economy Corporation, pioneering digital inclusion initiatives that connected hundreds of thousands globally to economic opportunities through technology access and relevant content.His career spans government service as Director of Oregon Housing and Community Services, where he successfully passed comprehensive affordable housing legislation, and corporate leadership roles focused on innovation and transformation. Ramsey is recognized for his “boundary-crossing” leadership approach that transcends traditional sector divisions to create meaningful solutions.He speaks internationally on leadership, decision-making, and organizational transformation, emphasizing the importance of independent thinking and authentic choice-making in achieving personal and professional success. From technology and digital content to affordable housing and anti-poverty advocacy, Rey maintains a consistent ethic of social impact. His work helps people harness essential virtues like humility, courage, and perseverance to access their agency, expand their possibilities, and make decisions aligned with their deepest values.About Forbes BooksFounded in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive book publishing imprint of Forbes Media. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders a way to share their ideas and expertise with the world. Authors are carefully vetted to ensure their stories and insights align with the Forbes mission of driving success through innovation and entrepreneurial thinking. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

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